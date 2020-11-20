See the highlights: Owasso rolls past Mustang and into 6AI semifinals

The game was a rematch of Owasso’s 43-14 win over Mustang a month ago.

Adams scored on a 4-yard run when coming in motion on a handoff to the right from his wide receiver position on third-and-goal with 4:12 left in the first quarter to open the scoring.

Adams then came up with the play of the game, taking the handoff going to the left, and appeared he was going to be knocked out of bounds with a modest gain. But Adams tightroped the sideline and bolted 44 yards down the left sideline, and the Rams went up 14-0 with 2:20 left in the first quarter.

A 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Havens to Jaray Austin with 7:17 left in the second quarter and an 82-yard TD run by Kinnard with 2:35 left in the first half made the score 28-0 going into halftime.

A 52-yard pass from Havens to Hakelan Carney of the first series of the second half made it 35-0, and a 70-yard screen pass from Havens to Kinnard turned into a score and a 42-0 lead.

Mustang (5-7) finally got on the board when Devyn Martin rumbled for a 14-yard run late in the third quarter to make the score 42-7.

View from the sidelines: Mustang at Owasso

