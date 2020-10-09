See the highlights: No. 5 Metro Christian holds off No. 3 Beggs, 14-6

BEGGS — Metro Christian defensive back Malachi Penland saw the ball in the air, headed for the end zone.
He also saw Kendal Daniels, Beggs’ 6-foot-4, Texas A&M commit and one of the state’s best players, waiting to catch it.
But Penland got higher and knocked the ball away, ending the Demons’ last gasp and preserving Metro’s 14-6 win in a primal defensive battle of District 2A-7’s leading contenders, before 3,500 spectators Friday in Golden Demon Stadium.
“We always get into exciting games with Beggs. They always tend to be exciting,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said. “This was a great one tonight.”
The teams traded semifinal playoff wins the last two years. Beggs won in 2018 on the way to a 2A state semifinal finish and Metro won last year on the way to the state championship.
A defense led by Cade Gibson, Ben Simpson and many others helped the Patriots improve to 4-2 overall and take the inside track to the 2A-7 title with a 3-0 district mark. The Patriots host Victory Christian, the only other remaining team unbeaten in district play, next Thursday.
No. 3 Beggs, which had won three in a row after an opening loss to Lincoln Christian, is now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the district. The Demons play at Morris on Thursday.
No. 5 Metro allowed almost nothing to Daniels and the Demons’ other offensive standout, junior running back CJ Brown, but the Demons’ defense was almost as good.
The teams battled to a scoreless deadlock in the first half, made possible when the Demons held Metro Christian out of the end zone from the 2-yard line in the waning stages of the second quarter.
Metro quarterback Colton Cook got a yard on third down from the 3 but on fourth down, Beggs’ Stevie Holsey and TD Coleman stopped Cook short not only of the goalline but also a potential first down at the 1-yard line, and Beggs ran out the clock
The Patriots finally got on the board when Cook’s 1-yard run with 3:42 left in the third quarter capped a 59-yard drive. Kirk Francis, the other man in Metro’s two-quarterback system, got the drive started with an 18-yard pass to Breck Nauman and a 14-yard pass to Seth McCoy.
Beggs had a chance to stop that drive as well, but went offside on fourth-and-six from the 8. Cook leaned forward for a first down after the penalty and scored behind a block from Jacob Cloyde on the next play.
“I just put my helmet into his back and followed him into the end zone,” Cook said.
Beggs cut the lead to 7-6 when a pass interference call got the Demons into scoring range and Brown scored from a yard out with 11:20 left. But points being hard to come by, coach David Tenison gambled on a two-point conversion and Brown was stopped inches from the goal line.
Next, Simpson forced a fumble with a blindside hit and Dempsey Gillman recovered around the Demons’ 9 and set up the Patriots for a big insurance score. Levi Korir capped a 76-yard night with a 4-yard run and Metro led 14-6 when Caden Combs booted his second extra point.
But Beggs wasn’t done. Jameson Ross and Kyron Grayson teamed on a 38-yard strike, getting the Demons to the Metro 17 with just under two minutes left. Korir appeared to have perfect coverage on Grayson but Ross guided an even more perfect pass in over the head of both players where only Grayson could catch it just before running out of bounds.
But on first down from there, Gibson surged in from the backside to sack Ross for a big loss and when Penland slapped away the fourth-down pass to Daniels, the Patriots could finally celebrate.
View from the sidelines: Metro Christian at Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
Metro Christian vs Beggs
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!