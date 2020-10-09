See the highlights: No. 5 Metro Christian holds off No. 3 Beggs, 14-6

No. 5 Metro allowed almost nothing to Daniels and the Demons’ other offensive standout, junior running back CJ Brown, but the Demons’ defense was almost as good.

The teams battled to a scoreless deadlock in the first half, made possible when the Demons held Metro Christian out of the end zone from the 2-yard line in the waning stages of the second quarter.

Metro quarterback Colton Cook got a yard on third down from the 3 but on fourth down, Beggs’ Stevie Holsey and TD Coleman stopped Cook short not only of the goalline but also a potential first down at the 1-yard line, and Beggs ran out the clock

The Patriots finally got on the board when Cook’s 1-yard run with 3:42 left in the third quarter capped a 59-yard drive. Kirk Francis, the other man in Metro’s two-quarterback system, got the drive started with an 18-yard pass to Breck Nauman and a 14-yard pass to Seth McCoy.

Beggs had a chance to stop that drive as well, but went offside on fourth-and-six from the 8. Cook leaned forward for a first down after the penalty and scored behind a block from Jacob Cloyde on the next play.

“I just put my helmet into his back and followed him into the end zone,” Cook said.