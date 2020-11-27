See the highlights: Late rally propels Wagoner past Tuttle, 21-14

“Definitely,” the senior tailback said. “We needed it right then.”

After Wagoner forced the punt, Bulldogs coach Dale Condict had no question in his mind that he was going to give the ball to Drake to start the next offensive series.

“I knew when we got the ball back that we were going to run that play,” Condict said of Drake’s carry that ended up being the game-winning score.

Wagoner was nursing a 7-0 lead in the fourth quarter, thanks to Drake’s 5-yard touchdown scamper just before halftime.

But the final 12 minutes featured two touchdowns from each team as the lead see-sawed in the final four minutes.

Tuttle finally broke into the scoring column with 10:34 to go in the contest on a 6-yard scoring strike from Jayden Seebold to Harley Andrews.

That touchdown came one play after a 40-yard pass completion from Seebold to Hunter Anderson, who caught the ball as he was falling to the ground after the ball was deflected by a Wagoner defender.

The Tigers then grabbed a 14-7 lead seven minutes later when Seebold scrambled long enough to find tailback Canon West for a 20-yard touchdown pass.