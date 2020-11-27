See the highlights: Jenks dominates Owasso, 39-15, snapping Rams' 24-game win streak

BROKEN ARROW — Grant Lohr and his Jenks teammates all had smiles as they celebrated for a few moments on the field after their 39-15 victory over top-ranked Owasso in the Class 6AI semifinals Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

But it wasn’t as huge of a celebration as one might expect after avenging a loss in last year’s state final and defeating a team that had a 24-game winning streak.

That’s because the Trojans expected to win.

“I heard we were the underdogs, so I feel like we shocked a lot of people,” Lohr said. “Didn’t shock us at all.”

Lohr was a big reason that the second-ranked Trojans (10-1) are advancing to the state final, for the third year in a row, on Dec. 5 at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium against Saturday’s Union-Edmond Santa Fe winner. Lohr had 23 rushes for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

Lohr said about the Trojans offensive line, led by Oklahoma State commit Logan Nobles, “The holes they gave me, they were winning all night. It was amazing, they were fighting for me all night. I feel like I returned the favor for them.”

Jenks, which led 26-7 at halftime, outgained Owasso 352-208. The Trojans defense came up with all of the game’s four turnovers and produced a safety.