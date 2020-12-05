See the highlights: Jenks captures 6AI state title with 41-14 win over Edmond Santa Fe

“It’s a dream come true,” Kittleman said. “Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to be a quarterback for Jenks. And to be able to have guys around me like Lohr, Patrick and Griffin Forbes, it just makes my job so easy. I’m thankful to get to play with these guys.”

However, none of the Trojans could have imagined that Jenks head coach Keith Riggs would not be with them on the field to celebrate when the game ended. Riggs spent the second half in the locker room with a migraine, leaving offensive coordinator Greg Calabrese and defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor to direct the team.

“I don’t know what would surprise you in 2020,” Calabrese said. “Our kids were not going to be denied. This game was another example of our kids’ resiliency. Their head coach, our leader, is dealing with this and they don’t miss a beat.”

Jenks had lost by eight points in each of the past two state finals.

“Losing here last year gave me a lot of experience and helped me throughout this entire year,” defensive end Colemon Thurber said with a smile while holding the gold ball. “It’s amazing that we can bring it back this year after being so close last year. This feeling is more than I can ask.”