See the highlights: Collinsville caps perfect regular season with 55-20 win over Tahlequah

A 50-yard Joice-to-Baker strike on the fifth play of the game gave the 10th-ranked Tigers their only lead before Collinsville came roaring back with four first-half touchdowns to lead 28-7.

Carney ran 29 yards for the first TD, followed with scoring passes of 23 yards to Oscar Hammond (Hammond’s 11th receiving TD of the season) for 31 yards to Kaleb Cunningham.

Gilkey’s 4-yard TD made it 28-7 and Tahlequah used the final 3:41 of the half to drive to inside the Collinsville 10 before running out of time.

Tahlequah briefly got back into the game in the third quarter with Joice’s 36-yard run to set up his 32-yard TD pass to Baker, making it 28-14, but Collinsville answered with an 85-yard drive capped by Carney’s 16-yard toss to Baylor Weathers.

Next, Gilkey caused a fumble and Hunter Davis returned it 41 yards for a score and Collinsville’s lead ballooned to 41-14.

Collinsville improved to 10-0 while Tahlequah fell to 5-4 overall. The Tigers came into the game with a chance to finish in the second in the district but fell to third with Pryor’s 22-21, come-from-behind win at Claremore.

Collinsville, Pryor and Tahlequah await the announcement of pairings and first-round playoff games next weekend.