See the highlights: Broken Arrow rolls past Putnam City, 44-12, sets up showdown with Union

BROKEN ARROW — For the second consecutive year, Broken Arrow running back Sanchez Banks scored three touchdowns in a Class 6AI playoff opener.
Banks, however, was more pumped up about recording his first career sack than he was his three TDs that helped the fifth-ranked Tigers defeat No. 9 Putnam City 44-12 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
“I was so excited, I was telling them, ‘I’m going to get me one’,” said Banks, who picked up the game’s only sack during the third quarter after seeing his first few varsity snaps as a linebacker last week. “Finally I see my opening, I blitzed and it was right there. I almost got him to fumble. When I was younger, linebacker used to be my main position.”
Since last season, however, Banks has been a running back and racked up 1,800 rushing yards with 30 TDs. Broken Arrow coach David Alexander projects Banks will be getting more snaps at linebacker as well as on offense during the playoffs.
“He’s got such an awareness for the game of football,” Alexander said. “He has figured out at a young age how to play hard all the time. He’s a playmaker, in great shape — a senior who has really taken care of himself.”
On offense, Banks had 11 carries for 73 yards and helped Broken Arrow start quickly as he scored the game’s first two touchdowns for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I told them we had to come out of the locker room really fast,” Alexander said. “We talked for 3-to-4 days about how we’re going to come out of the tunnel ready to play, and they did a great job, they were ready to go. That’s two weeks in a row we’ve really come out and started off really fast.“
Broken Arrow (7-3) advances to visit No. 3 Union (5-4) in the quarterfinals next Friday. It was an unsuccessful homecoming for Putnam City head coach Carter Whitson, who was Broken Arrow’s quarterback in 2004.
The Tigers scored on five of their six possessions in the first half — failing only on the fifth after a TD on a fake punt was erased by an illegal formation penalty. Putnam City took advantage and blocked a punt on the next play, leading to Seth Wisby’s 8-yard TD run around left end with 42 seconds left.
But any momentum Putnam City (4-6) gained was lost quickly as Maurion Horn returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 35-6 lead going into halftime.
“I had been looking all year to do that,” Horn said about scoring on a kickoff return.
Horn returned the second-half kickoff 46 yards, then rushed for 19, before Banks added runs of 6 and 9 yards — the latter increasing Broken Arrow’s lead to 42-6.
“I think we’re playing amazing,” Banks said. “Everybody is doing their part. Our offensive line has been doing great.
“The playoffs are so much fun, I like the competition. I believe in my team that we can win any game.”
Putnam City received the opening kickoff, drove inside the Tigers’ 40 and nearly scored, but Broken Arrow cornerback Jaeyland Johnson broke up a potential TD pass in the end zone, leading to the Pirates punting.
Broken Arrow’s first drive traveled 79 yards in 10 plays, capped by Banks’ TD run from the 2.
Putnam City’s next possession ended with Broken Arrow’s Seth Dodd recovering a fumble at the Tigers’ 39. Three plays later, Banks scored on a 23-yard run, set up by Horn’s 37-yard gain on a screen pass.
Jaeyland Johnson’s 31-yard fumble return set up the Tigers’ third TD — quarterback Jake Raines’ 16-yard pass to Griffin Stieber early in the second quarter.
Banks then recovered the muffed ensuing kickoff at the Pirates’ 22, leading to Keyon Barnett’s 6-yard TD reverse on fourth down for a 28-0 lead with 7:32 left before halftime.
“We were very efficient offensively,” Alexander said. “We were able to run the ball. It was really a great night and Jake (Raines) did a great job. It was a lot of fun.”
