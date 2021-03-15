 Skip to main content
Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter is the latest Tulsa World player of the week

Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter is the latest Tulsa World player of the week

Temira Poindexter * Sapulpa * 6-1 * Sr.

 

Scored a tournament-high 67 points in three games last weekend, helping lead the No. 1 Chieftains to the Class 5A state title. Scored 28 points in a semifinal win over Piedmont and had 17 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s 58-49 win over Tahlequah in the championship final.  Averaged 20.8 points and 5.1 rebounds as a senior while shooting 44.6% from 3-point range (54-for-121). As a junior, averaged 17.4 points and was a finalist for All-World player of the year. Committed to the University of Tulsa.

 

Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa

 Brett Rojo

Breaking News