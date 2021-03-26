 Skip to main content
Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter is Frontier Valley Conference MVP

Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter is Frontier Valley Conference MVP

Sapulpa vs. El Reno (copy)

Sapulpa’s Temira Poindexter tries to dribble against El Reno’s Janae Black-Harmon during their 5A state semifinal game at Memorial Veterans Arena on March 12.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Sapulpa forward Temira Poindexter has been named most valuable player for Frontier Valley Conference girls basketball.

The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 20.5 points and 5.4 rebounds, leading the Chieftains to the Class 5A state championship. A University of Tulsa commit, she also shot 44.3% from 3-point range (58-for-131).

Joe Redmond was named conference coach of the year in voting by league coaches. Redmond guided Union to the 6A semifinals, the program's deepest advance in eight years.

Bixby, which finished runner-up to Norman for the 6A state title, was represented by Kate Bradley and Gracy Wernli on the all-conference first team. They are joined on the elite five by Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard and Union’s Kaylen Nelson and Takyla Pitts.

Pitts, a 6-foot junior, was named defensive player of the year in the conference and Sapulpa freshman Tyla Heard was named newcomer of the year.

Frontier Valley Conference

GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Most valuable player: Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa

Defensive player of the year: Takyla Pitts, Union

Newcomer of the year: Tyla Heard, Sapulpa

Coach of the year: Joe Redmond, Union

First Team

Kate Bradley, Bixby; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa; Kaylen Nelson, Union; Takyla Pitts, Union; Gracy Wernli, Bixby

Second Team

Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Meredith Mayes, Bixby; Haylee Mitchell, B.T. Washington; Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington

Third Team

Jada Hytche, Muskogee; Alexis Lewis, Sapulpa; Makenzie Malham, Union; Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby; Sydni Smith, Union

Honorable Mention

Makayla Adams, Muskogee; Gentry Baldwin, Bixby; Akira Eubanks, Muskogee; Kiara Brown, Jenks; Jordynn Conner, Union; Kelsey Duffey, Broken Arrow; Kate Gronigan, Bartlesville; Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington; Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Sai Johnson, B.T. Washington; Natalya Jones, B.T. Washington; Darrian Jordan, Sand Springs; Layne Kirkendoll, Sand Springs; Madison Luciano, Jenks; Tea Myers, Muskogee; Chloe Stocksen, Owasso; Seldon Stover, Owasso; Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Sakauri Wilson, Sand Springs

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

