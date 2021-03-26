Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter is Frontier Valley Conference MVP

Sapulpa forward Temira Poindexter has been named most valuable player for Frontier Valley Conference girls basketball.
The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 20.5 points and 5.4 rebounds, leading the Chieftains to the Class 5A state championship. A University of Tulsa commit, she also shot 44.3% from 3-point range (58-for-131).
Joe Redmond was named conference coach of the year in voting by league coaches. Redmond guided Union to the 6A semifinals, the program's deepest advance in eight years.
Bixby, which finished runner-up to Norman for the 6A state title, was represented by Kate Bradley and Gracy Wernli on the all-conference first team. They are joined on the elite five by Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard and Union’s Kaylen Nelson and Takyla Pitts.
Pitts, a 6-foot junior, was named defensive player of the year in the conference and Sapulpa freshman Tyla Heard was named newcomer of the year.
Frontier Valley Conference
GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Most valuable player: Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa
Defensive player of the year: Takyla Pitts, Union
Newcomer of the year: Tyla Heard, Sapulpa
Coach of the year: Joe Redmond, Union
First Team
Kate Bradley, Bixby; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa; Kaylen Nelson, Union; Takyla Pitts, Union; Gracy Wernli, Bixby
Second Team
Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Meredith Mayes, Bixby; Haylee Mitchell, B.T. Washington; Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington
Third Team
Jada Hytche, Muskogee; Alexis Lewis, Sapulpa; Makenzie Malham, Union; Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby; Sydni Smith, Union
Honorable Mention
Makayla Adams, Muskogee; Gentry Baldwin, Bixby; Akira Eubanks, Muskogee; Kiara Brown, Jenks; Jordynn Conner, Union; Kelsey Duffey, Broken Arrow; Kate Gronigan, Bartlesville; Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington; Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Sai Johnson, B.T. Washington; Natalya Jones, B.T. Washington; Darrian Jordan, Sand Springs; Layne Kirkendoll, Sand Springs; Madison Luciano, Jenks; Tea Myers, Muskogee; Chloe Stocksen, Owasso; Seldon Stover, Owasso; Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Sakauri Wilson, Sand Springs