Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter is Frontier Valley Conference MVP

Sapulpa forward Temira Poindexter has been named most valuable player for Frontier Valley Conference girls basketball.

The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 20.5 points and 5.4 rebounds, leading the Chieftains to the Class 5A state championship. A University of Tulsa commit, she also shot 44.3% from 3-point range (58-for-131).

Joe Redmond was named conference coach of the year in voting by league coaches. Redmond guided Union to the 6A semifinals, the program's deepest advance in eight years.

Bixby, which finished runner-up to Norman for the 6A state title, was represented by Kate Bradley and Gracy Wernli on the all-conference first team. They are joined on the elite five by Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard and Union’s Kaylen Nelson and Takyla Pitts.

Pitts, a 6-foot junior, was named defensive player of the year in the conference and Sapulpa freshman Tyla Heard was named newcomer of the year.

Frontier Valley Conference

GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Most valuable player: Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa

Defensive player of the year: Takyla Pitts, Union