Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter commits to TU

One day after leading Sapulpa to a state basketball championship, Temira Poindexter has given a commitment to play at the University of Tulsa.

The 6-foot-1 senior scored 28 points in a semifinal win over Piedmont and had 17 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 58-49 triumph over Tahlequah in the Class 5A girls final at the Mabee Center. She totaled 67 points in three games.

She also considered UALR and Arkansas State, but her decision for Tulsa isn't unexpected. Her father, 6-foot-11 Ray Poindexter, is a former Sapulpa High All-Stater who played for the Golden Hurrricane in 1995-96.

“I think (Tulsa’s) a great fit for her,” Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip said. “They have a history there, it’s close to home and she’s super-excited about playing with the Mayberry girls. It's just a big, big weekend for her, with two major accomplishments."

Maya Mayberry, a junior, and Wyvette Mayberry, a freshman, averaged 14.3 and 12.3 points, respectively, for the Hurricane this season and their sister, Taleya Mayberry, is on the coaching staff.

Poindexter starred both inside and outside for the Chieftains. She averaged 20.5 points and 5.1 rebounds and was shooting 44.6% from 3-point range (54-for-121) heading into the state tournament.

She averaged 17.4 points and 4.2 rebounds last season, leading Sapulpa to a 23-4 record and the Frontier Conference title. She was named a finalist for All-World player of the year (won by Wyvette Mayberry) and offensive player of the year in the Frontier Conference.

