Sapulpa's stars love the game of basketball, each other

A wall-hanging in Sapulpa girls basketball coach Darlean Calip’s office reads: “Love what you do.” Calip’s players are taking the message to heart.
They love the game and they love each other.
“We’re like sisters, honestly,” senior Alexis Lewis said. “We love spending time with each other, not just on the court, but outside of basketball. Sometimes, we just hang around here after practice, joking and talking.”
The Chieftains spend so much at the gym — sometimes up to three hours — that Calip and her assistants literally have to tell them to go home.
“We just sit up here and talk and talk,” senior Temira Poindexter said.
Other times, the Chieftains like to go out to eat together or congregate in one another’s homes. The coronavirus has put a crimp on a lot of that, but they did manage a sleepover this season in Brooklynn Berry’s home.
“We didn’t get all of our teammates there, but we got most of them,” sophomore Staillee Heard said.
Heard, Lewis and Poindexter form the backbone of Class 5A’s No. 1 team. The Chieftains carry the favorite’s role into the 5A state tournament, which tips off Thursday with four first-round games and continues Friday in Memorial Veterans Arena at Memorial High School.
Poindexter, a 6-foot-1 senior, leads the team in points per game (20.5) and ranks among national leaders in 3-shooting percentage (54-for-121, 44.6%).
Heard, a 5-foot-10 guard, averages 15.7 points and leads the team in rebounds per game (8.3), assists (4.4) and steals (3.1). An early bloomer who also starred as a freshman and won the 5A state individual cross country title last fall, she has scholarship offers from Tulsa, OU, OSU, Arkansas and several others.
Lewis, a 5-foot-11 forward, is coming into her own as a senior — more aggressive and more confident than in past years. She averages 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds and plans to continue her career at the junior college level next year.
Sapulpa (16-3) opens the 5A state tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday, facing No. 11 Shawnee (12-9) in the quarterfinals.
Tradition is strong in a program that has won four gold balls, finished runner-up three other times and made 21 state tournament appearances. Photos of the championship teams (1979, 1980, 1998, 2007) inside the Chieftain Center provide regular reminders of that legacy.
“It’s a big thing here. We always get a lot of people coming to our games,” Lewis said.
Former Chieftain greats include Terri Mackey, Karen Franklin and Terri Noble (1979-80), Kara Faulk and Mandy Nightingale (’98), Alyssa Brewer (’07), and current collegiate stars Chelsea Dungee and Calip’s daughter, Brice, at Arkansas and Missouri State, respectively.
“But we haven’t won a state championship in quite a while,” Heard said. “We’re trying to get back on track to that. I think we have a chip on our shoulder because we got to the state tournament last year, but didn’t get to play.”
The Chieftains ran through the rugged Frontier Conference last season and qualified for the 6A field with a 23-4 record. But COVID-19 forced officials to postpone the state tournaments less than two hours before tipoff last March 12 and later cancel altogether.
Now playing at the 5A level for the first time in more than 40 years, the Chieftains feel they have an even better chance. Their only losses this season were to 6A’s No. 2 Edmond North (at the Bixby Invitational) and to No. 3 Union and No. 6 Bixby (in Frontier Conference play).
Strong ties to the University of Tulsa pervade the program. Poindexter’s dad, 6-foot-11 Ray Poindexter, is a former Sapulpa All-Stater who played for the Golden Hurricane in 1995-96.
Heard and her freshman sister, Tyla, are the daughters of Tony Heard, the point guard on TU’s 32-5, Elite Eight team in 2000. University of Kansas coach Kansas coach Bill Self, who guided that TU team, once said Heard probably won all but three matchups with rival point guards that season.
It’s just easier to coach kids with such upbringing, Darlean Calip said.
“You definitely see a difference,” she said. “They learn to compete at an early age and they just understand the game.”
The Heards’ mother also was a TU standout. The former Lila Osceola, a Chieftains junior high coach, scored a freshman-record 413 points in 1997 and ranks seventh in school career scoring with 1,301 points.
Stailee Heard said she’s often asked if she came out of the womb dribbling.
“I guess it’s possible,” she says with a chuckle. “My mom says I was almost born in a gym.”
As Lila tells the tale, she was in Florida watching her husband play in a tournament and when she stood up to cheer, her water broke. Stailee was born in a nearby hospital.