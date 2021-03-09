Sapulpa's stars love the game of basketball, each other

“But we haven’t won a state championship in quite a while,” Heard said. “We’re trying to get back on track to that. I think we have a chip on our shoulder because we got to the state tournament last year, but didn’t get to play.”

The Chieftains ran through the rugged Frontier Conference last season and qualified for the 6A field with a 23-4 record. But COVID-19 forced officials to postpone the state tournaments less than two hours before tipoff last March 12 and later cancel altogether.

Now playing at the 5A level for the first time in more than 40 years, the Chieftains feel they have an even better chance. Their only losses this season were to 6A’s No. 2 Edmond North (at the Bixby Invitational) and to No. 3 Union and No. 6 Bixby (in Frontier Conference play).

Strong ties to the University of Tulsa pervade the program. Poindexter’s dad, 6-foot-11 Ray Poindexter, is a former Sapulpa All-Stater who played for the Golden Hurricane in 1995-96.

Heard and her freshman sister, Tyla, are the daughters of Tony Heard, the point guard on TU’s 32-5, Elite Eight team in 2000. University of Kansas coach Kansas coach Bill Self, who guided that TU team, once said Heard probably won all but three matchups with rival point guards that season.