Sapulpa’s girls basketball could be playing at the 5A level in 2020-21 if a tentative ADM list posted on the OSSAA website holds true.
Temira Poindexter and Stailee Heard are the top returnees for the Chieftains, who went 23-4 last season and raced to the Frontier Conference title against other strong 6A programs.
Sapulpa was headed to the 6A to the 6A state tournament in March before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Playing at the lower level could give the Chieftains an even better chance of winning the program's fifth state title.
The ADM list determines classification by ranking the state’s schools districts according to enrollment, from largest to smallest. The Chieftains are No. 35 on the list. No. 32 (currently Del City) is the smallest school at the 6A level.
The list was posted Thursday afternoon. Schools have until next Tuesday to contact the OSSAA to dispute the numbers and/or report discrepancies.
View the tentative list here: http://www.ossaa.net/docs/2020-21/MiscForms/MF_2020-21_TentativeADM.pdf