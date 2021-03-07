Sapulpa dedicates area title to former assistant; Victory reaps rewards from growing pains

Chieftains honor Henderson
After Sapulpa’s 64-56 overtime win Friday in a Class 5A area title game, the Chieftains placed their championship plaque on a chair draped by a shirt honoring Zac Henderson, who died June 4 at age 26.
From 2009-20, Henderson, who had been in a power chair since he was 12 because of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, served in many roles for the Chieftains. He initially focused on statistics with the title of sports information director and then became an assistant coach after he graduated.
“We’ve dedicated our season to him,” Sapulpa coach Ricky Bruner said. “He’s right there with us. It was very emotional. It was great that we had his parents there celebrating with us after the game.”
Sapulpa rallied from nine points down in the second half to send the game into OT on Deshawn Courtney’s tying 3-pointer. Mason Dement made two key 3s in the fourth. The Chieftains jumped ahead in OT and were never caught.
Brandon Niyah, who was honored by Sapulpa Athletics as its February Core Value Award winner for teamwork, had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Vernon Durant blocked six shots. Jackson Skipper, who is Sapulpa’s season scoring leader, was held to eight points, but Bruner said he did “a great job” holding Kelley’s top player, Jake Gendron, to eight points.
Sixth-ranked Sapulpa (12-10) also got a lift from Te’Zohn Taft in his first game back after being sidelined for a month. Taft had seven points and three steals.
“He helped us with his energy and defense,” Bruner said. “It was a total team effort.”
Two years ago, Sapulpa, then in 6A, reached the state tournament for the first time since 1999 and lost in the quarterfinals.
“That experience will help our guys stay calm and Jackson Skipper has been to state with Central,” Bruner said.
Conquerors return
Fourth-ranked Victory Christian was in seven consecutive state tournaments from 2011-17, but missed qualifying the past three years before defeating Blanchard 46-43 for a 4A area title Friday at Checotah.
“We had a goal in mind with our players who are juniors now,” Victory coach Ryan Wakley said. “We had to bite the bullet for a couple years, took some tough losses, but they have grown and matured. It feels good now to reap those rewards for all the hard work that was put in.”
Joshua Udoumoh led the Conquerors (19-4) with 12 points. Dwayne Grundy made two key free throws down the stretch.
“It wasn’t one of our better games, Blanchard played real good and was tough on us,” Wakley said. “But we grinded it out and found a way to win.
“Anything can happen in the state tournament and we have given ourselves an opportunity.”
Victory faces No. 3 Webster in a quarterfinal game at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. Webster (15-6) qualified with a 65-44 win over Muldrow on Saturday at Skiatook. Isaiah Sanders scored 30 and Anthony Pritchard added 19 for Webster.
Talley leads Broken Arrow
Jaiell Talley scored 21 points to help 10th-ranked Broken Arrow defeat No. 9 Midwest City 60-56 in a 6A area consolation final at Del City. Broken Arrow (14-7), which faces No. 1 Edmond Memorial in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Skiatook, is a state tournament qualifier for the fourth time in eight years, but it’s the first time since 2018.
Broken Arrow led by 8 early in the fourth quarter, but fell behind briefly and then traded baskets with the Bombers down the stretch. The Tigers sealed the win when George McCurdy came up with a turnover and made two free throws with 1.6 seconds left. Tyler Pinder scored 18, including 10-of-16 on free throws, for the Tigers.
The Tigers, who only played four home games this season, made two roundtrips in two days to Del City for the area tournament.
“We’re road warriors,” Tigers coach Beau Wallace said. “We scrimmaged before the season at Del City and we felt comfortable there, we were even in the same locker room as early in the year. We were hesitant early in the game, got down 10-2, but then we settled in.”
Coweta returns to state
Another group of Tigers are returning to state for the first time since 2018 — 5A Coweta, which qualified with a 70-64 win over Oklahoma City Southeast on Saturday.
Na’Kylan Starks and Mason Ford led the Tigers with 15 points each while Jacob Mills added 14.
“We had balanced scoring as we usually do,” Coweta coach Brandon Maddux said. “We have shooters, slashers and an inside threat.”
Coweta was up by 16 in the first half, but Southeast cut its deficit to 2 in the fourth quarter.
“It was a rollercoaster,” Maddux said. “In the fourth quarter it felt like the wheels were coming off and I was thinking, what’s going on? But then we made a couple 3s and came up with a couple stops.
“Our players made plays when they had to like they have all year. This has been a fun group to coach on and off the court.”
Eighth-ranked Coweta (14-6) plays No. 6 Sapulpa (12-10) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Owasso. The winner will get its first state tournament victory since the 1990s.
Droughts end
Rogers is in the state tournament for the first time since 1996 after defeating Tahlequah 48-39 in a 5A area consolation final Saturday at Memorial.
It had been 83 years since Westville’s first and only boys state berth back in 1938, but the Yellowjackets are going to the 3A tournament after upsetting No. 7 Adair 65-58 in a 3A area consolation final Saturday at Verdigris.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World