Sapulpa dedicates area title to former assistant; Victory reaps rewards from growing pains

Chieftains honor Henderson

After Sapulpa’s 64-56 overtime win Friday in a Class 5A area title game, the Chieftains placed their championship plaque on a chair draped by a shirt honoring Zac Henderson, who died June 4 at age 26.

From 2009-20, Henderson, who had been in a power chair since he was 12 because of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, served in many roles for the Chieftains. He initially focused on statistics with the title of sports information director and then became an assistant coach after he graduated.

“We’ve dedicated our season to him,” Sapulpa coach Ricky Bruner said. “He’s right there with us. It was very emotional. It was great that we had his parents there celebrating with us after the game.”

Sapulpa rallied from nine points down in the second half to send the game into OT on Deshawn Courtney’s tying 3-pointer. Mason Dement made two key 3s in the fourth. The Chieftains jumped ahead in OT and were never caught.