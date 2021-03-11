Sapulpa advances to 5A girls semifinals

Sapulpa got off to a slow start in its quest to advance in the Class 5A girls state basketball playoffs Thursday at Memorial High School. Poor shooting plagued the Chieftains early, but they recovered in the second half to handily defeat Shawnee 53-36.
Luckily, Shawnee was even colder, turning the ball over eight times while scoring only seven points in the first quarter and leaving the Chieftains with a lead they would never give up.
“We were doing things that were typically not us,” Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip said. “We hardly put teams in a bonus. Our offensive flow was not good. Maybe it was first-game jitters. But at least we stuck together and put some things together and held the lead. We got some momentum in the second half.”
The second quarter was not much better for Sapulpa.
“We only made one shot in the second quarter and missed about five or six in the paint,” Calip said. “We had to settle down. We were hurting ourselves. We were either rushing or shooting too quick.
“We finally got some offensive rhythm going.”
It did not help that Stailee Heard had to sit out the second quarter due to foul trouble.
The Wolves threatened in the third quarter, being outscored in the period by just three points (15-12). But the Chieftains finished strong behind the play of Temira Poindexter with 22 points and Heard, who added 20.
“I thought we made some good adjustments in the second half and did the things that we do well,” Calip said.
After COVID stopped their tournament hopes one year ago, Calip is glad to see the girls back again.
“We are so happy to be playing,” she said. “It is so good for the kids to be playing. Last year would have been awesome, but we did not get the chance.”
Sapulpa will play El Reno, a 42-40 winner over Lawton MacArthur, on Friday.
Poindexter felt it was just a matter of calming down as a team.
“We started slow and got into foul trouble early and had to put our bench in, but we worked through it” she said. “I went cold a little bit there but did all right. We worked together in the second and calmed down a little bit and passed the ball more.”
Heard knew she had to step up her game after getting in foul trouble early.
“I just had to stay positive and encourage my teammates,” she said. “I got in foul trouble, but things happen. I had to make some stops and make some shots.”
Heard was not about to let the events of last year affect them.
“We got stopped by COVID last year so we had a chip on our shoulder all season so we had to come back and prove our point," she said.
El Reno 42, Lawton MacArthur 40: El Reno and MacArthur traded the lead seven times in the fourth period in what was a physical game to the finish.
MacArthur maintained a slim lead through three periods before El Reno outscored the Highlanders 12-10 in the third period and 16-10 in the fourth.
Tahlequah 62, Carl Albert 47: The Tigers took control of Carl Albert in the fourth quarter, putting up 22 points to win by 15 over the Titans. Kacey Fishinghawk led seven Tiger scorers with 15 points.
Azya Poole put up 20 points, including six 3s, but it was not enough to carry the Titans.
Piedmont 46, Bishop McGuinness 29: Led by Melanie Crawford and Khloe Carr, who scored 15 points apiece, No. 3 Piedmont dominated from the start.
After an 8-8 first period tie, the Wildcats outscored the Irish 17-4 in the second period and 14-10 in the third. Piedmont will play Tahlequah in the semifinals on Friday.
SAPULPA 53 SHAWNEE 36
Sapulpa;14;7;15;17;—;53
Shawnee;7;3;12;14;—;36
Sapulpa (17-3): Poindexter 22, S. Heard 20, Lewis 8, T. Heard 2, Rossman 1.
Shawnee (12-10): MeGehee 13, Sparks 7, Wilson 5, Napier 5, Henry 4, Anderson 2.
EL RENO 42 MACARTHUR 40
MacArthur;11;9;10;10;—;40
El Reno;10;4;12;16;—;42
MacArthur (18-7): Natalie Smith 13, Washington 8, Thomas 8, Naomi Smith 4, Jackson 4, Marenborough 2, Vinesa 1.
El Reno (15-5): Reveles 14, Evans-Thompson 10, Primeaux 6, Black-Harmon 4, Sioux 3, Woods-Blackowl 3, J. Black-Harman 2.
TAHLEQUAH 62 CARL ALBERT 47
Tahlequah;15;12;13;22;—;62
Carl Albert;13;7;11;16;—;47
Tahlequah (22-2): Fishinghawk 16, Springwater 7, Goudeau 7, Rainwater 7, McAlvin 6, Havens 4, Buttery 4.
Carl Albert (18-6): Poole 20, Traylor 6, Battle 5.
PIEDMONT 46 BISHOP MCGUINNESS 29
McGuinness;8;4;10;7;—;29
Piedmont;8;17;14;7;—;46
Bishop McGuinness (17-5): Parker 13, Fletcher 6, Ososanya 2, Talley 2, Crisp 2, McDougall 2.
Piedmont (15-5): D Crawford 15, Carr 15, Harmon 10, Lee 6.