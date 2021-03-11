Sapulpa advances to 5A girls semifinals

The Wolves threatened in the third quarter, being outscored in the period by just three points (15-12). But the Chieftains finished strong behind the play of Temira Poindexter with 22 points and Heard, who added 20.

“I thought we made some good adjustments in the second half and did the things that we do well,” Calip said.

After COVID stopped their tournament hopes one year ago, Calip is glad to see the girls back again.

“We are so happy to be playing,” she said. “It is so good for the kids to be playing. Last year would have been awesome, but we did not get the chance.”

Sapulpa will play El Reno, a 42-40 winner over Lawton MacArthur, on Friday.

Poindexter felt it was just a matter of calming down as a team.

“We started slow and got into foul trouble early and had to put our bench in, but we worked through it” she said. “I went cold a little bit there but did all right. We worked together in the second and calmed down a little bit and passed the ball more.”

Heard knew she had to step up her game after getting in foul trouble early.