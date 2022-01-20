Sandites take down Glenpool in wrestling dual

SAND SPRINGS — Last weekend’s tournament might not have been Sand Springs’ best showing, but the Sandites retooled and stepped up Thursday night at Ed Dubie Field House to soundly defeat Glenpool 54-27 in a wrestling dual.
Sand Springs, ranked 15th in Class 6A, is now 6-2 in duals and delivered a much better performance than its disappointing 10th-place finish at their own Bobby Lyons Invitational Tournament here last weekend.
“We’re wrestling better,” said coach Jarrod Patterson. “We still got several things to work on as we get closer to the end of the year. We got to minimize the mistakes still, we got some work to do before regionals, for sure. I thought the whole team wrestled hard.”
Several Sandites who didn’t even wrestle last weekend had strong showings, with David Ritchey (106 pounds), Shane Wolf (132 pounds), Carter Goodman (160) and Ethan White (170) each winning their matches by fall.
For White, who was leading 4-1 when he pinned Glenpool’s Kevin Lund in 2:45, it was all about slowing down and being more methodical with his approach.
“I started wrestling smarter,” said White, whose victory gave the Sandites a commanding 42-15 lead. “I’m quick and fast, kind of rush into things, so I thought I’d just start smart on the mat and kind of cool it down a little bit, then I would be able to stick the guy. I feel a lot better, I felt a lot more calmed down.”
Brooks Dudley and Mason Harris, who finished third at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, at the Lyons Tournament, and James Robey, who finished 11th last weekend at 152 pounds, also won bouts for the Sandites by pins.
“I love our team,” White said. “We’re not the best compared to other 6A schools, but I feel like we’re real strong like a family. We have a lot of heart, we’re real close.”
It wasn’t necessarily the result hoped for by Glenpool, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, who is now 5-4 in duals. The Warriors, who have already won District 5A-8 to advance to the dual state tournament in February, didn’t have their full team available and even had to forfeit two matches.
“A little rough, but we came out and battled,” said coach Ty Bowling of his team’s performance. “We knew we were down a few guys, but we came out and wrestled the best we could with what we had. I was proud of their effort. We had a couple of guys wrestling up a weight, we had a couple of guys out due to various things, but we came and competed, so I was proud of their effort, for sure.”
Jarrett Hicks at 120 pounds, Mike Edwards (who placed second at 126 pounds at last year’s Class 5A state tournament) at 138 and Garrett Wells (state champion at 170 last year) at 182 each won bouts by fall for Glenpool.
“Those are kind of our guys, they go out,” Bowling said of the trio. “Hicks and Wells were both champions at Carl Albert last weekend; Edwards a returning runner-up and he was third over there, so those are guys we count on every time we compete.”
Wyatt Miller also won a 4-1 decision over Sand Springs’ Jayden Pait at 126.
SAND SPRINGS 54, GLENPOOL 27
106: Ritchey (Sand Springs) p. Jones, 0:37. 113: Hood (Sand Springs) fft. 120: Hicks (Glenpool) p. Reyna, 2:17. 126: Miller (Glenpool) dec. Pait, 4-1. 132: Wolf (Sand Springs) p. Kent, 1:37. 138: Edwards (Glenpool) p. Naugle, 3:13. 145: Norton (Sand Springs) fft. 152: Robey (Sand Springs) p. Grider, 1:03. 160: Goodman (Sand Springs) p. Bailey, 1:06. 170: White (Sand Springs) p. Lund, 2:45. 182: Wells (Glenpool) p. Castro, 0:51. 195: Dudley (Sand Springs) p. Nelson, 3:43. 220: Harris (Sand Springs) p. Bolding, 2:45. 285: Birch (Glenpool) p. Fain, 0:43.