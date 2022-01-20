Sandites take down Glenpool in wrestling dual

Brooks Dudley and Mason Harris, who finished third at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, at the Lyons Tournament, and James Robey, who finished 11th last weekend at 152 pounds, also won bouts for the Sandites by pins.

“I love our team,” White said. “We’re not the best compared to other 6A schools, but I feel like we’re real strong like a family. We have a lot of heart, we’re real close.”

It wasn’t necessarily the result hoped for by Glenpool, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, who is now 5-4 in duals. The Warriors, who have already won District 5A-8 to advance to the dual state tournament in February, didn’t have their full team available and even had to forfeit two matches.

“A little rough, but we came out and battled,” said coach Ty Bowling of his team’s performance. “We knew we were down a few guys, but we came out and wrestled the best we could with what we had. I was proud of their effort. We had a couple of guys wrestling up a weight, we had a couple of guys out due to various things, but we came and competed, so I was proud of their effort, for sure.”