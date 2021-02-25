Sand Springs scorches Ponca City behind Journey Armstead's 16 points, 10 rebounds

Sand Springs’ girls started the Class 6A basketball postseason in the same surroundings as last year and wanted to avoid another early exit.

Journey Armstead had 16 points and 10 steals as the No. 13 Sandites blasted past No 17 Ponca City 51-34 in regional semifinal action Thursday at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.

“It feels good to get that first (playoff) win. We haven’t had one of these since I’ve been here,” said Armstead, who played her freshman season at East Central before moving to Sand Springs last year.

Hailey Jackson added nine points and 13 rebounds for the Sandites (11-7), who assured a trip to the area tournament and advanced to play No. 3 Union at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the regional final. Union (16-1) pulled away from Bartlesville 64-38 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Carlie Badley had nine points and five rebounds and Ashlynn Fincher scored eight to lead Ponca City, which didn't play its first game until Jan. 7 because of Covid-19 restrictions, and finished the season at 7-8.

Sand Springs was favored in last year’s regional semifinal at the UMAC but lost to Broken Arrow in a wild, overtime contest and didn’t get out of the first round.