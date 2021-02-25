Sand Springs scorches Ponca City behind Journey Armstead's 16 points, 10 rebounds

Sand Springs’ girls started the Class 6A basketball postseason in the same surroundings as last year and wanted to avoid another early exit.
Journey Armstead had 16 points and 10 steals as the No. 13 Sandites blasted past No 17 Ponca City 51-34 in regional semifinal action Thursday at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
“It feels good to get that first (playoff) win. We haven’t had one of these since I’ve been here,” said Armstead, who played her freshman season at East Central before moving to Sand Springs last year.
Hailey Jackson added nine points and 13 rebounds for the Sandites (11-7), who assured a trip to the area tournament and advanced to play No. 3 Union at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the regional final. Union (16-1) pulled away from Bartlesville 64-38 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
Carlie Badley had nine points and five rebounds and Ashlynn Fincher scored eight to lead Ponca City, which didn't play its first game until Jan. 7 because of Covid-19 restrictions, and finished the season at 7-8.
Sand Springs was favored in last year’s regional semifinal at the UMAC but lost to Broken Arrow in a wild, overtime contest and didn’t get out of the first round.
“We talked about that. We reminded our kids over and over,” coach Josh Berry said. “We said, `Let’s go out and take care of business and not have the same feeling we had over here last year."
The Sandites' quickness and defense took over in the second quarter. They forced 23 turnovers, held the Wildcats without a field goal for more than 11 minutes and led 39-21 on 3-pointers by Armstead and Sakauri Wilson to end the third quarter.
UNION 64, BARTLESVILLE 38: Kaylen Nelson scored 12, Mckenzie Malham added 11 and Takyla Pitts had nine points and six steals to pace the home team, playing only its second game in 33 days.
Bartlesville (3-15) kept it close until Union went on a 15-0 run to build a 39-19 halftime lead.
SAND SPRINGS 51, PONCA CITY 34
Ponca City;11;1;9;13;—;34
Sand Springs;11;11;17;12;—;51
Ponca City (7-8): Carlie Badley 9, Ashlynn Fincher 8, Kyra Allison 5, Sarah Dingus 5, Emma Gertken 3, Trinity Regnier 3, Lanie George 1.
Sand Springs (11-7): Journey Armstead 16, Hailey Jackson 9, Leyshia Morris 7, Saikauri Wilson 7, Layne Kirkendoll 6, Bayleigh Cheney 3, Darrian Jordan 3.
UNION 64, BARTLESVILLE 38
Bartlesville;12;7;10;9;—;38
Union;20;19;14;11;—;64
Bartlesville (3-15): Jordan Bilger 9, Alli Wood 9, Kaelynn Duncan 8, Kelsey Ward 5, T'Keitha Valentine 4, Mikka Chanbers 2, Layne Harmon 1.
Union (16-1): Kaylen Nelson 12, Mckenzie Malham 11, Janiyah Hendricks 9, Takyla Pitts 9, Syndi Smith 8, Germari Harris 7, Aubrey Hishaw 6, Jordynn Conner 2.