Sand Springs claims district title with dual win over Union

It’s been a few years since Sand Springs has had the chance to compete at the dual state tournament, and that motivated them heading into the District 6A-8 dual tournament Tuesday night at the John Q. Hammons Arena inside Union’s UMAC.

The competition came down to the final dual and the Sandites (13-2 in duals), ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, emerged with a convincing 48-25 victory over No. 13 Union (3-6) to finish 3-0 on the day and claim the district title, which secures them a spot in the dual state tournament next month.

“It’s awesome. At Sand Springs, we’ve kind of missed out the last few years, so it’s good to be back,” said Sandites coach Ty Bowling, who was there himself last year with Glenpool. “Straight toughness. We had a handful of injuries — it’s January, that’s what wrestling is, but we had guys with a bad ankle, bad knees, so they dug deep, a lot of toughness. They battled, they showed that they wanted it.”

For senior Mitchell Smith, who wrestled as a freshman in the 2020 dual state tournament but hasn’t since due to the Sandites not qualifying, it was a nice feeling knowing he’d be returning.

“We haven’t gone to dual state since my freshman year, so this is big,” Smith said. “Because we had some bad losses the past two years, to teams we all felt like we should have beat, so it’s nice to win like this.”

Smith did his part by winning his match by pin at 150 pounds in the opening dual against defending district champ Ponca City (0-8). It was the final match of the dual, with No. 12 Ponca City leading 34-33, so he needed to win for the Sandites to take the dual and he delivered a 39-34 Sandite victory.

“We were down in that dual so we needed him big time,” Bowling said of Smith. “We just needed him to go out and get a win, and he got a pin, so that was huge for us. Senior leadership.

“We’ve been looking forward to these duals all season. We knew Ponca City was the defending champ, we knew what they had coming back – we knew it was going to take all 14 doing their job, whether it was finding bonus points, not giving up bonus or just going out and gritting out a win.”

After sitting out the Sandites’ 46-27 win over No. 15 Edmond Deer Creek (4-5) in the second dual, Smith pinned Union’s Josiah Brodgan in just 32 seconds in the night’s final bout, serving as a nice exclamation point in a dual that had already been decided.

“I really wanted to,” said Smith, who has been dealing with a knee injury. “I wanted to wrestle the second match as well but my coach told me not to because he didn’t want to risk it, which is fair but I’m not a big fan of sitting on the bench while my teammates wrestle, so I tried to get some matches in as well.”

Sand Springs won the first three matches, as Jaxon Trotter outlasted Mikey Foster 6-5 in a hard-fought bout at 157 pounds to start it off, then senior Ethan White defeated Union’s Zamar Gardner 10-4 at 165 before Hudson Sheppard pinned Tanner Jarvis in 4:15 at 175 to give the Sandites a 12-0 lead.

Bowling singled out Trotter as having had a good night, among others.

“We usually start at 106 and we started all three duals at 157, and he had three tough matches and he came away with three wins, so he started us off right every time,” Bowling said.

Wura Yinusa’s impressive pin of Sand Springs’ Jaden Allen at 190 pounds in 1:17 pulled the Redhawks to within 12-6, but the Sandites came up with victories by fall in each of the next three matches (by Ali McCoy at 215, Mason Harris at 285 and then Kase Skaggs at 106), then a forfeit at 113 pounds, where Union didn’t have a wrestler. That gave Sand Springs an almost insurmountable 36-6 lead before Union victories by Ben Mielcarek at 120 and Dariuz Black at 126.

“We wrestled really hard and we’ve got guys stepping up, we have a lot of guys fighting,” Union coach Danny Jefferson said. “Starting off, we kind of lost a few close matches, and that was the momentum swing. You swing those points in the opposite direction, you have a different dual. That’s why you wrestle. I felt like our guys battled and competed all night, just came up a little short.”

After falling in the opener to Edmond Deer Creek, Union pulled off an impressive win in its second dual, coming from behind to defeat Ponca City 40-36. The Redhawks had been leading for most of the dual, building leads of 22-0 and 31-18, with Foster at 157 pounds (the dual’s first bout), Jarvis at 175, Yinusa at 190 and Mielcarek at 120 each winning by pins.

But four pins in a span of five matches pushed Ponca City ahead 36-34 after Ryker Agee defeated Jackson Lieb in 2:13 at 144 pounds. Then in the final match, with the dual on the line, Adam Lohmann stepped up and immediately pinned Ponca’s Braden Perciful at 150 pounds, in just 15 seconds, to claim the dual for Union.

“We knew Perciful was a tough kid, but we had to rely on our senior and Adam stepped up and battled,” Jefferson said. “We didn’t need the fall there but he stepped up and got it, that was bigtime. Great win by him.”

With Union and Edmond Deer Creek each at 1-1 and Sand Springs at 2-0 after two duals, any of those teams could have emerged with the district title depending on the results of the final duals.

Edmond Deer Creek defeated Ponca City 48-35 in their final dual to finish 2-1 while Ponca City ended up 0-3.

District 6A-8 Duals

Sand Springs 39, Ponca City 34

Edmond Deer Creek 44, Union 27

Sand Springs 46, Edmond Deer Creek 27

Union 40, Ponca City 36

Edmond Deer Creek 48, Ponca City 35

SAND SPRINGS 48, UNION 25

106: Skaggs (Sand Springs) p. Elmore, 3:51

113: Ritchey (Sand Springs) win by fft

120: Mielcarek (Union) p. Hood, 1:46

126: Black (Union) dec. Moore, 6-1

132: Pait (Sand Springs) p. Reliford, 0:33

138: Toteh (Union) m.d. Reyna, 10-2

144: Lohmann (Union) p. Schueler, 0:11

150: Smith (Sand Springs) p. Brogdan, 0:32

157: Trotter (Sand Springs) dec. Foster, 6-5

165: White (Sand Springs) dec. Gardner, 10-4

175: Sheppard (Sand Springs) p. Jarvis, 4:15

190: Yinusa (Union) p. Allen, 1:17

215: McCoy (Sand Springs) p. Krause, 1:48

285: Harris (Sand Springs) p. Clark, 1:18