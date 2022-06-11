Sammy Armentrout leads East boys to 3A All-State victory

It was only two practices and a scrimmage, but the Class 3A East squad looked like it had been playing together much longer than that.

Sammy Armentrout of Rejoice Christian scored once in each half and Westville’s Daxton Hembree made a diving save with 16 seconds left to preserve the shutout as the East boys prevailed 2-0 over the West in the 34th annual Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State game Saturday at Angelo Prassa Field on the campus of Bishop Kelley High School.

“Scoring two goals, I’m not going to say it was unexpected, but I was surprised, which I guess is the same thing, but I was glad it happened,” said Armentrout, who won’t be playing soccer in college, heading to Oklahoma State for academic reasons. “We all played great, it was fun. A great way to end the season. This is it for me, a nice way to go out.”

The first half was evenly played with each team having stretches where it controlled the ball, but neither was able to generate a prime scoring chance until Armentrout scored with 10:49 left in the half. On the rush, Victory Christian’s Prince Tanguli knocked the ball ahead and Armentrout ran it down and his shot from 15 yards out beat West goalkeeper Jackson Ledlow of Crossings Christian high to the right side.

“On the team, everybody trusted each other, and it was a good goal, because it was a team effort,” Tanguli said of the play. “It’s been fun, the practices we had, everybody was having fun, playing our last game for the team, last game for the school. It was awesome to represent.”

The East made it 2-0 just 2:39 into the second half after a corner kick from Summit Christian’s Jorge Gardner on the left side found Evan Crowell of Verdigris on the right side of the box and his header landed at Armentrout’s feet, who tapped it in at the left post. According to East assistant coach Jeff Bruccaleri of Summit Christian, that was a play they worked on in practice and it went just how they planned it.

Over the final 20 minutes both teams had chances, but even though the West had the better ones, it was still unable to find the back of the net.

Jaime Balderrama of state champion Crooked Oak drilled a 12-yard shot off the right goalpost with 16:08 remaining, and then Hembree made a nice save on Balderrama’s point-blank shot with 7:58 to go.

With the clock ticking down, Syon Rey of Alva then had the final chance, a shot from 7 yards out that appeared headed just inside the right post, but Hembree laid out to make the stop.

“We were just having fun out there with a bunch of guys, and we had great synergy too,” Armentrout said. “I had one teammate out there, but he’s the goalkeeper, just all these guys from different schools, it was really fun. We had two practices and one scrimmage before this, and we looked like we’d been playing together for a little bit.”

West 3, East 1 (girls): Kaylie Jackson of Bridge Creek scored two goals and Kilyn Carey added another to lift the Class 3A girls’ West team to a 3-1 victory over the East.

Bray Beach of Westville scored the only goal for the East with just 16.7 seconds left in the game to break the West’s shutout and end the game on a high note.

Mannford’s Nautica Gongloff was next to Beach in the box when she scored and really enjoyed the celebration.

“I was right there, it was great,” said Gongloff, who will not be playing soccer in college. “That was my last-ever soccer game, so it was nice to have that final moment with the girls. I wish I could have that moment one more time. I’ll forever live with that memory.”

Overall, the West built an 18-5 advantage in shots on goal and enjoyed the territorial edge through much of the contest, but didn’t have the game secured until midway through the second half when Jackson and Carey scored six minutes apart.

But even a lopsided loss couldn’t dim the excitement of playing in the All-State game for the East girls.

“It’s OK, they got to go play one more game,” said East coach Lindy Saunders of 3A state finalist Victory Christian. “Some of them, that’s their last game, because they’re not going on to play college, so it’s their last high school experience.”

“Honestly, I’m just glad to be here, this has been such an honor,” added Victory Christian’s Lauren Dunaway, who made nine saves as the East goalkeeper in the first half, and then played midfielder in the second half. “I got to play with my teammates again and it was just fun to extend the season a little bit. It was hot but it was fun, I got some running in (in the second half). I’ve always liked playing on the field. It was very nice to end my high school career with that. It was a good experience.”

Among Dunaway’s nine saves in the first half was a nice sliding stop on OKC Mount St. Mary’s Ashlanne Fuentes on a breakaway with 22:05 remaining in the half, and then another on the rebound attempt by Jenna Maier of Alva.

The West finally broke through with 17:33 left in the half when Jackson collected a loose ball about 15 yards out and beat Dunaway low to the left side.

State champion OKC Heritage Hall’s Layla Nassar was a continual threat in the first half, firing three shots on goal and just missing the upper left corner on another attempt.

The East applied some pressure early in the second half, but the West took the momentum back again and struck twice to put the game out of reach.

Jackson scored her second of the day with 31:58 remaining when she found herself alone in front and popped a 12-yard shot past East goalkeeper Sarah England of Rejoice Christian, who made six saves in the half.

Carey made it 3-0 with 25:55 to go when she received a nice cross from Nassar and managed to evade two defenders on the right side of the box before firing a shot from 6 yards out inside the left post.

The East nearly got one with 18:53 left, when Gongloff drilled a point-blank shot from 10 yards out, but West goalkeeper Abby Howard of OKC Mount St. Mary’s made a diving save.

Then, as time was winding down, Beach connected for the East’s only goal. After receiving a nice long cross from Victory Christian’s Jada Branan, Beach controlled the ball in front, cut towards the right post and slipped a shot from 5 yards out past Howard and inside the right post.

“Right at the end, it was fun, I’m glad we got one on them,” Saunders said of the goal. “It’s a fun experience for sure.”

Class 3A Girls

WEST 3, EAST 1

West;1;2;--;3

East;0;1;--;1

Goals: W, Jackson 2, Carey (Nassar); E, Beach (Branan). Saves: W, Clapp 2, Howard 2; E, Dunaway 9, England 6.

Class 3A Boys

EAST 2, WEST 0

West;0;0;--;0

East;1;1;--;2

Goals: E, Armentrout (Tanguli), Armentrout (Crowell). Saves: W, Meza 3, Ledlow 5; E, Miller 2, Hembree 2.