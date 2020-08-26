Salina Public Schools have been closed since last Thursday and the Wildcats football team has not been able to practice, coach Justin Brown said.
The Wildcats have moved back their football season opener to give them one extra day of practice when they are allowed to resume Sunday, superintendent Tony Thomas confirmed.
Salina will now play Mayes County rival Locust Grove on Sept. 4, instead of the traditional Thursday opener on Sept. 3.
All students in the district have used a distance-learning model since Thomas made the decision last Wednesday on the advice of the Mayes County Health Department.
In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Monday, Thomas wrote in a letter to Salina partrons posted on the district’s website.
Thomas decided last Wednesday to close Salina Elementary School when an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Later, he decided to close the entire district when he learned that one high school student and one middle school student had also tested positive.
“This temporary transition is not something we want to do; however, nothing is more important than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families,” Thomas wrote to Salina patrons in a letter dated 6:30 p.m., Aug. 19.
“We apologize for this short notice and appreciate your flexibility and understanding. While the school buildings are not in use, we will conduct deep cleaning of all facilities,” he wrote.
In the meantime, athletic activity has been shut down, including football scrimmages with Liberty last Friday and Hulbert on Thursday. Brown and his coaches have communicated with the players through Hudl and other social media.
“We’re able to do some things to get them prepared for the game coming up and send out workouts they can do at home,” he said.
“It’s frustrating, but we knew going into this year that stuff like this might go on. It’s just the way the year is going for everybody,” Brown said. “I feel bad for our kids, not getting to experience their regular time at school, not getting to practice football and missing our two scrimmages."