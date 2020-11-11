Ropers roll into the playoffs with the "Food Truck'

And then there's football, which Willis calls his "medicine. It's a place where I can go and just let everything out. No matter what happens, I'm going all in," he said.

He’s excited that the Ropers will be making their first playoff appearance in 14 years, even though their 1-9 record normally wouldn’t get them in.

In a way, the Ropers epitomize the entire COVID-plagued 2020 season. Because of the many illnesses and regular-season cancellations caused by the virus, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association opened the postseason to any school that wanted to participate.

So, carrying the seventh seed from District 5A-3, the Ropers will visit No. 7 Pryor (7-2), the second seed from District 5A-4, at 7 p.m. Friday.

“I think it’s cool that we can carry ourselves and be able to compete with some of those higher teams,” Willis said. “It’s crazy because you haven't heard of Will Rogers High School going to a playoff game in years. Some of our guys are still in shock.”

Rogers hasn’t played in the postseason since 2006 and will make only its second appearance in 35 years. The Ropers last advanced in 1973 when current state Sen. David Rader, R-Tulsa, was quarterback. They tied Putnam West 13-13 and advanced on penetrations.