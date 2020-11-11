Ropers roll into the playoffs with the "Food Truck'

As a 6-foot-4, 290-pound tackle, Deivon Elliott-Willis is good at knocking holes in an enemy’s defensive line.
But that’s not the main reason his Will Rogers teammates call him “Food Truck.”
When not practicing football or attending school, Willis helps run his father’s family business, a popular southern-style barbecue restaurant in Mall 31 called Alpha Grill.
Willis knows how to marinate and prepare the meats and now does a majority of the cooking. He learned the ins and outs of the business by literally working on a food truck because that’s how Alpha Grill began.
When his father, Frank Willis, envisioned the new enterprise back in 2016, he thought opening a restaurant sounded costly. So he repurposed a U-haul truck.
Today, he has two additional trucks and caters all over town. Demand for a sit-down eating place was sufficiently high that he was able to open his current location about six months ago.
Deivon, a senior, has been there from the start.
“At first, I was young and it was easy money. And then, I was like, `I’m gonna do this and do school at the same time,’” he said.
He maintains a 3.8 grade average while working about 40 hours per week at the restaurant.
And then there's football, which Willis calls his "medicine. It's a place where I can go and just let everything out. No matter what happens, I'm going all in," he said.
He’s excited that the Ropers will be making their first playoff appearance in 14 years, even though their 1-9 record normally wouldn’t get them in.
In a way, the Ropers epitomize the entire COVID-plagued 2020 season. Because of the many illnesses and regular-season cancellations caused by the virus, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association opened the postseason to any school that wanted to participate.
So, carrying the seventh seed from District 5A-3, the Ropers will visit No. 7 Pryor (7-2), the second seed from District 5A-4, at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I think it’s cool that we can carry ourselves and be able to compete with some of those higher teams,” Willis said. “It’s crazy because you haven't heard of Will Rogers High School going to a playoff game in years. Some of our guys are still in shock.”
Rogers hasn’t played in the postseason since 2006 and will make only its second appearance in 35 years. The Ropers last advanced in 1973 when current state Sen. David Rader, R-Tulsa, was quarterback. They tied Putnam West 13-13 and advanced on penetrations.
Willis sat out his freshman and sophomore seasons but returned to the team in 2019, the first under new head coach Parker Childers.
“He’s probably our most improved player,” Childers said. “Last year, he got benched because he needed to be stronger. I challenged him and he took the offseason very seriously. He has his own home gym and he worked hard. He’s a very dedicated young man.”
On Oct. 23, Willis and guard Keenan Bruce provided strong left-side blocking as the Ropers rallied to beat Durant, 38-34, breaking a 44-game losing streak that dated to 2016.
Junior quarterback Macuric Demry accounted for six touchdowns and the Ropers amassed a season-high 441 yards.
“It meant a lot to win that game because it’s been a long time,” Willis said. “We’ve built ourselves on the motto of doing it brick-by=brick and no matter what happens, you can’t ever quit.”
Willis is one of the roughly 55% of Tulsa Public Schools athletes who work along with devoting ample time to their sport or activity.
TPS director of athletics Gil Cloud said, “For a lot of them, it’s not about having extra gas for their car, it’s about having gas to heat the family’s home.”
Frank Willis said it’s fitting that Deivon should put in so much time with the family business because he may be its CEO someday.
“We’re basically building this company to benefit him through college and for the rest of his life, and to set him up where he’ll never have to work for another person,” he said.
