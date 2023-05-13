Ron Lancaster, Weldon Tisdale, Lance Williams and Eric Iverson are in the second group of this year’s inductees announced for the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame next month.

Melvin Gilliam Sr., Rick Engles, Janet Thomas Griffith and Steve Turnbo were announced earlier as 2023 inductees.

Four more inductees will be announced next week for the 11th annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. All nine TPS high schools will be included in the HOF class.

Lancaster, a Webster graduate, ranks among the top-20 coaches in Oklahoma high school football wins. He coached football state champions at Enid in 1983 and Jenks in 1993. Lancaster coached Sallisaw to two state title games. IN addition, he coached at Rancho Cordova (Calif.), Muskogee and Broken Arrow. He compiled an overall record of of 305-98 in a 46-year coaching career.

At Webster, he was an All-State football selection and played in the Oil Bowl. He helped the Warriors win two state baseball championships in 1958 and ’59, and was on a state tournament basketball team. Lancaster played at the University of Tulsa.

Tisdale was a starter on the Hornets’ 1977 basketball state championship team and team captain the following year. He set the Booker T. Washington single-game scoring record with 39 points, later broken by his brother, Wayman. He averaged 17.3 points as he led the team in rebounds and steals. Weldon Tisdale was one of the first freshmen to play at the varsity level in the Ivy League with Yale.

Williams was the 1978 Tulsa World Metro basketball player of the year and Tulsa Tribune City player of the year. A year earlier, he helped Edison reach the state championship game and was selected on the state tournament first team. He was a consensus All-State selection in ’79. Williams played in 99 games at Oral Roberts University from 1979-83. He helped ORU win the Midwestern City Conference tournament in 1980 and reach the NIT in 1982. Williams was the President’s Cup recipient as the top student-athlete in 1983.

Iverson, a 1985 Rogers graduate, played baseball for Hall-of-Fame coach Gordon Morgan and that laid the foundation for his own long coaching career. He retired at the end of 2021 after 26 years as Northeastern A&M’s head softball coach with a record of 1,116 wins and 266 losses, including a trip to the 2015 national title game. His career winning percentage ranks first and his total wins are fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Iverson also was NEO’s volleyball coach for 18 seasons.

Tickets for the banquet are available at $100 individually or a table for 10 at $1,000. Reservations can be made by contacting Lisa Norman in the Athletics Office by email at normali@tulsaschools.org or by calling 918-746-6453.