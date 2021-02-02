Revived Edison program showing progress; Fort Gibson's key swimmers return

High hopes for Edison going into regionals

The program hasn’t had much of a presence in recent years, but Edison’s swim teams have been making significant progress this season, especially the girls. Edison doesn’t have its own pool, but the team trains with another small, up-and-coming team at Memorial, and shares a coach, Joanna Bentley.

The Eagle girls showed how good they can be on Jan. 26 when they placed third at a six-team meet at Fort Gibson, compiling 243 points, behind only the host Tigers, who finished second at last year’s Class 5A state meet, and Class 6A Yukon. Edison, which struggled at the 6A level the past two years, dropped down this season and will be in the mix at the 5A East Regional meet on Friday in Jenks that determines the qualifiers for the state meet.

“Edison revived its swim program four years ago with two swimmers,” Bentley said. “For Edison, there are seven girls and two boys that are going to the Regional swim meet. Six of those seven girls look like they will advance to state in both their individual swims and their relays. They look very strong and I’m very pleased with them.”