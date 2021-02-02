Revived Edison program showing progress; Fort Gibson's key swimmers return

High hopes for Edison going into regionals
The program hasn’t had much of a presence in recent years, but Edison’s swim teams have been making significant progress this season, especially the girls. Edison doesn’t have its own pool, but the team trains with another small, up-and-coming team at Memorial, and shares a coach, Joanna Bentley.
The Eagle girls showed how good they can be on Jan. 26 when they placed third at a six-team meet at Fort Gibson, compiling 243 points, behind only the host Tigers, who finished second at last year’s Class 5A state meet, and Class 6A Yukon. Edison, which struggled at the 6A level the past two years, dropped down this season and will be in the mix at the 5A East Regional meet on Friday in Jenks that determines the qualifiers for the state meet.
“Edison revived its swim program four years ago with two swimmers,” Bentley said. “For Edison, there are seven girls and two boys that are going to the Regional swim meet. Six of those seven girls look like they will advance to state in both their individual swims and their relays. They look very strong and I’m very pleased with them.”
Particularly impressive at Fort Gibson for Edison was junior Addison Heck, who won both the 200-meter freestyle (by 19 seconds) and the 400-meter freestyle (by 25 seconds) races. Other Edison swimmers with strong showings: Jin Alonso (second in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 free), Leah Vera (third in the 100 free and fourth in the 50 free), Erika Vivar (fourth in the 200 IM), and Maya Vivar (fifth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 breaststroke).
At last year’s 6A regionals, only Heck advanced to the state tournament as an individual, along with two Edison relays. Heck finished 10th in the 500 free and 12th in the 200 free last year, going on to place 12th and 21st respectively in those events at state. Now in 5A, she will have a much bigger impact.
“She’s got really good potential in earning a medal,” Bentley said of Heck. “Addison has gone to state the last two years, but in the 6A field, it’s a lot more difficult to get into the top 16.”
Fort Gibson boys ready for regional
The Fort Gibson boys delivered a strong performance at their own meet on Jan. 26, placing second with 314 points, behind only 6A Yukon.
The Tigers, who finished fourth at last year’s 5A East Regional and eighth at state, won five of eight individual events and all three relays in their home pool. The team is small, but everyone contributes and they hope to improve on their fourth-place finish at last year’s Class 5A East Regional and eighth-place standing at state.
“I have no seniors, so it’s a pretty young team,” said first-year coach Leslie White, who took over after legendary former coach Connie Dean retired. “We only have about eight boys and there are three, I want to say, from last year. So we had a good amount of freshmen come in for us and they’re all doing really well. I think every time we go to a meet, they surprise themselves.”
Freshman Jack Kolb won both the 200 free and 400 free, while junior Colin Martin won both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, and junior Dalton Ross won the 100 backstroke. Other key finishers for Fort Gibson were freshmen Zackary Bates (second in the 200 free, third in 100 backstroke) and Brodey Massad (second in the 100 breaststroke, third in the 200 IM).
Fort Gibson girls seeking another strong finish at state
As for the Fort Gibson girls, they seem poised for another high finish at both the 5A East Regional and the state meet. After finishing as runners-up at both events last year, expectations are high this season with most of the key contributors back.
“I’m just so excited about it, I think they have a pretty good shot,” said White, who swam for Dean at Fort Gibson before graduating in 2014 and going on to compete at Oklahoma Baptist. “I still have five seniors and they’re all improved from last year, and I had quite a few new girls join as well. I think we have about 12 or 13 girls and a lot of them are new, but it’s been amazing to see the improvements with the freshmen.”
At their home meet on Jan. 26, the Tigers finished a close second, with 476 points, just behind 6A Yukon with 522. After winning six of eight individual events and all three relays, Fort Gibson trailed Yukon only because the Millers had significantly more swimmers to pile up the depth points.
Individual winners for the Tigers included: Seniors Haylee Schapp in both the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Taylor French in both the 50 free and 100 free, Sadie Allen in the 100 butterfly and freshman Maggie Colbert in the 100 breaststroke. Allen also placed second in the 400 free, while senior Riley Raasch was second in the 100 butterfly behind Allen and third in the 200 free, and sophomore Kaycie Farmer finished third in the 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke.