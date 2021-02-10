 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regional wrestling tournaments postponed to Feb. 18-19

Regional wrestling tournaments postponed to Feb. 18-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs wrestling (copy) (copy)

Sand Springs' Xavier Ruble takes down Jenks' Kyler Breedlove in their 120-pound bout during recent action in the Sandites' Ed Dubie Field House. Regional tournaments scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed until Feb. 18-19, the OSSAA announced Thursday.

 Shawn Hein

The threat of even more wintry weather in Oklahoma has prompted postponement of high school wrestling regional tournaments scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

All have been moved to Feb. 18-19 at the same sites, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Thursday.

Regionals involving eastern schools are scheduled at Broken Arrow (6A), Tahlequah (5A), Skiatook (4A) and Blackwell (3A).

Photos: Girls high school wrestling East Regional at Broken Arrow

Photos: Action from girls high school wrestling East Regional at Broken Arrow

For the first time, girls from across the state competed in a west regional in Edmond and an east regional in Broken Arrow to determine who will compete at the first officially sanctioned OSSAA state girls meet in Oklahoma City on Feb. 25.

1 of 40

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 2021 Mr./Ms. Inside/Outside contest begins this weekend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News