Regional wrestling tournaments postponed to Feb. 18-19

The threat of even more wintry weather in Oklahoma has prompted postponement of high school wrestling regional tournaments scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
All have been moved to Feb. 18-19 at the same sites, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Thursday.
Regionals involving eastern schools are scheduled at Broken Arrow (6A), Tahlequah (5A), Skiatook (4A) and Blackwell (3A).
For the first time, girls from across the state competed in a west regional in Edmond and an east regional in Broken Arrow to determine who will compete at the first officially sanctioned OSSAA state girls meet in Oklahoma City on Feb. 25.