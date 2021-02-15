Regent Prep's Nate Beitel is the boys player of the week

Nate Beitel • Regent Prep • 6-5 • Jr.

The World's Mr. Outside candidate scored 81 points in three victories last week. Also had 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals. Scored 29 in a Class A playoff opener against Gans. Ended the Rams' regular season with 27 points at Summit Christian and 25 at Cascia Hall. Averages 19 points per game.