Regent Prep's Jenni Roller is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week

Jenni Roller * Regent Prep * Golf * Jr.

Captured the Class 2A state individual title, defending her 2019 crown and leading the Rams to third in the team standings. Posted a two-day, seven-under 133 at Guthrie’s Cimarron National Golf Club to win by seven shots over Turner’s Jaci Hartman. Shot a 67 in regional qualifying at Arrowhead State Park on April 27, followed by a career-low 66 in the first round of the state tournament and another 67 in the final round.