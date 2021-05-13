Regent Prep's Jenni Roller is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week

Jenni Roller * Regent Prep * Golf * Jr.
Captured the Class 2A state individual title, defending her 2019 crown and leading the Rams to third in the team standings. Posted a two-day, seven-under 133 at Guthrie’s Cimarron National Golf Club to win by seven shots over Turner’s Jaci Hartman. Shot a 67 in regional qualifying at Arrowhead State Park on April 27, followed by a career-low 66 in the first round of the state tournament and another 67 in the final round.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.