Regent Prep's Jenni Roller is the latest Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week
Jenni Roller * Regent Prep * Golf * Jr.

Captured the Class 2A state individual title, defending her 2019 crown and leading the Rams to third in the team standings. Posted a two-day, seven-under 133 at Guthrie’s Cimarron National Golf Club to win by seven shots over Turner’s Jaci Hartman. Shot a 67 in regional qualifying at Arrowhead State Park on April 27, followed by a career-low 66 in the first round of the state tournament and another 67 in the final round.

Barry Lewis and Guerin Emig break down the spring sports championships and recap the NFL Draft
Regent Prep golfer Jenni Roller

Roller

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

