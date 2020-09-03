Recruiters see BA's Maurion Horn as a defensive back but they might want to take another look

College recruiters seem to have Maurion Horn penciled in as a cornerback at the next level, but they might want to take another look.
In his first start as a varsity running back last Saturday, the lanky junior exploded for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Broken Arrow’s 50-23 win over Bentonville (Arkansas) West in an ESPN national telecast.
Horn scored on runs of 53 and 23 yards, raced 66 yards to set up a third TD and averaged 14.6 yards per carry. He also had a 43-yard punt return and two pass receptions for 16 yards.
“A lot of people are telling me he’s a DB at the next level,” Tigers running backs coach Vince Davis said. “But as you can see, he’s pretty good on offense, too.”
Davis was an Owasso football and track assistant the past four years. Tigers fans have known about Horn for some time. As a freshman, he scored TDs on his first two varsity carries against Enid and became an overnight sensation.
“I started getting a lot of love from everybody,” Horn said. “I went to school and the principal read it over the intercom. All I had to do was sit back and smile.”
Horn played more defense as a sophomore because the Tigers' injury-riddled 2019 team needed him there more. He often started in place of four-star cornerback Myles Slusher, who signed with Arkansas.
But as the season went on, Tigers head coach David Alexander wanted to get Horn get him involved in the offense for possible playoff duty.
The move paid off. Horn contributed a 56-yard TD catch from quarterback Jake Raines in a quarterfinal win over archrival Union and went 45 yards with a swing pass to score in a semifinal loss to eventual Class 6A Division I champion Owasso.
Said offensive coordinator Jay Wilkinson: "That's when we kind of regrouped and said, `This kid needs to have the ball in his hands. He's gonna give us a chance to win football games. That was apparent (against Bentonville West)."
Horn will be on display again at 7 p.m. Friday when Union, trying to rebound from last Friday's 34-0 loss at Bixby, visits BA's Memorial Stadium for a battle of the state's largest high schools. Broken Arrow has nearly 5,200 students and Union has nearly 4,600.
Wilkinson said Horn has ability that can't be coached.
"I'd love to say we can take credit, but some people are just born with stuff and he's got that ability to see things and make people miss him," Wilkinson said. "I think that's what I saw in that Enid game as a freshman and obviously he still has it as a junior."
Recruiting interest picked up for Horn following his auspicious freshman debut. By the following spring, recruiters were conspicuous in BA practices and the scholarship offers started rolling in.
"Honestly, that surprised me," Horn said. "I felt like I was gonna get offers but not that early, with me being a freshman."
When Oregon offered Wednesday, it was his 13th. He also has bids from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, as well as Baylor, Miichigan State, Nebraska, USC and Texas, among others.
Rivals and 247 Sports rate Horn as a four-star prospect — 24th nationally among cornerbacks by Rivals and 26th nationally by 247 Sports.
Horn may be a four-star prospect, but his coaches say he doesn't act like one.
"It changes a lot of kids when they get in the limelight, but I don't ever see him being that way," Wilkinson said. "He had the same quiet, sneaky smile Saturday. You'd never have known he had just gone off on ESPN."
Davis sees a "a super driven kid and a great teammate. I've been around four-stars and a lot of them start feeling like they've made it and don't have to work any more. But (Horn) wants to constantly get better and better."
Davis saw Horn's work ethic when they got acquainted earlier in the summer. Horn wanted extra instruction and some of that showed up in his long runs Saturday, Davis said.
On his 66-yard run, Horn read the linebacker charging hard, faked inside and then got free by slipping outside. On the 53-yard run, he saw the linebacker positioned outside, waited for his second pulling blocker to take the man out and then got free by cutting off his block to the inside.
Mike Brown
918-581-8390
Twitter: @mikebrownTW
