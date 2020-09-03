Recruiters see BA's Maurion Horn as a defensive back but they might want to take another look

But as the season went on, Tigers head coach David Alexander wanted to get Horn get him involved in the offense for possible playoff duty.

The move paid off. Horn contributed a 56-yard TD catch from quarterback Jake Raines in a quarterfinal win over archrival Union and went 45 yards with a swing pass to score in a semifinal loss to eventual Class 6A Division I champion Owasso.

Said offensive coordinator Jay Wilkinson: "That's when we kind of regrouped and said, `This kid needs to have the ball in his hands. He's gonna give us a chance to win football games. That was apparent (against Bentonville West)."

Horn will be on display again at 7 p.m. Friday when Union, trying to rebound from last Friday's 34-0 loss at Bixby, visits BA's Memorial Stadium for a battle of the state's largest high schools. Broken Arrow has nearly 5,200 students and Union has nearly 4,600.

Wilkinson said Horn has ability that can't be coached.

"I'd love to say we can take credit, but some people are just born with stuff and he's got that ability to see things and make people miss him," Wilkinson said. "I think that's what I saw in that Enid game as a freshman and obviously he still has it as a junior."