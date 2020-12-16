Record: Local

BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
Tuesday
Hugo 54, Idabel 51
Kellyville 79, Morris 66
Victory Christian 84, Lincoln Christian 57
High school: Girls
Tuesday
Red Oak 43, Stigler 40
SWIMMING
High school
Tuesday
Boys
Bishop Kelley 88, Union 77
Top finishers
50 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Wilson, Ian, Kelley, 26.14; 2, Priest, Joey, Kelley, 28.77; 3, Gilcrest, Aiden, Kelley.
100 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Hoang, Preston, Kelley, 55.64; 2, Wilson, Ian, Kelley, 56.91; 3, LaFollette, Bryce J, Union, 57.70.
200 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Sibley, Danny K, Union, 2:00.07; 2, Hoang, Tyler, Kelley, 2:05.56; 3, Wise, Jacob L, Union, 2:09.76.
400 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Barreda, Edy J, Union, 4:38.83; 2, Faulkner, Colin J, Union, 4:41.30; 3, Anderson, Owen, Kelley, 4:56.16.
100 SC Meter Backstroke: 1, Hoang, Tyler, Kelley, 1:04.49; 2, LaFollette, Bryce J, Union, 1:07.34; 3, Frohnapfel, Cogan, Kelley, 1:11.72.
100 SC Meter Breaststroke: 1, vonHartitzsch, Trenton C, Union, 1:11.22; 2, Hoang, Preston, Kelley, 1:12.94; 3, Barreda, Dany, Union, 1:26.82.
100 SC Meter Butterfly: 1, Sibley, Danny K, Union, 1:01.78; 2, Duda, Sam, Kelley, 1:04.04; 3, Barreda, Edy J, Union, 1:07.55.
200 SC Meter IM: 1, vonHartitzsch, Trenton C, Union, 2:21.90; 2, Duda, Sam, Kelley, 2:25.65; 3, Faulkner, Colin J, Union, 2:34.59.
200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Bishop Kelley (Hoang, Gilcrest, Duda, Wilson), 1:47.39; 2, Union (Barreda, Faulkner, Wise, Barreda), 1:55.61; 3, Bishop Kelley B (Gilbert, Hughes, Denis, Gilcrest), 2:11.40.
400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union (Sibley, LaFollette, vonHartitzsch, Wise), 3:46.07; 2, Bishop Kelley (Duda, Frohnapfel, Hoang, Wilson), 3:57.75; 3, Bishop Kelley B (Priest, Philbeck, Gilcrest, Anderson), 4:25.04.
200 SC Meter Medley Relay: 1, Union (LaFollette, vonHartitzsch, Sibley, Wise), 1:57.29; 2, Bishop Kelley (Frohnapfel, Hoang, Hoang, Anderson), 1:59.43; 3, Bishop Kelley B (Denis, Gilcrest, Philbeck, Priest), 2:23.80.
Girls
Union 118, Bishop Kelley 45
50 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, McGovern, Ella M, Union, 28.46; 2, Mink, Abbey, Kelley; 3, Tan, Abby K, Union, 32.86.
100 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, McMahon, Abigail O, Union, 1:04.23; 2, Hoyt, Regan, Kelley, 1:14.26; 3, Pena Perez, Hannia, Union, 1:18.55.
200 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Posey, Courtney F, Union, 2:22.24; 2, McMahon, Monica J, Union, 2:32.84; 3, Andrews, Allison, Kelley, 2:43.04.
400 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Posey, Courtney F, Union, 4:49.01; 2, Lane, Alex M, Kelley, 4:49.10; 3, McMahon, Monica J, Union, 5:23.48.
100 SC Meter Backstroke: 1, McMahon, Abigail O, Union, 1:08.55; 2, Uerling, Kate J, Union, 1:10.49; 3, Lane, Alex M, Kelley, 1:15.38.
100 SC Meter Breaststroke: 1, McGovern, Ella M, Union, 1:18.55; 2, Vu, Kelly P, Union, 1:22.66; 3, Zimmerman, Bella L, Kelley, 1:44.82.
100 SC Meter Butterfly: 1, Uerling, Kate J, Union, 1:09.86; 2, Mink, Abbey, Kelley, 1:12.95; 3, Tan, Abby K, Union, 1:28.48.
200 SC Meter IM: 1, Vu, Kelly P, Union, 2:36.86; 2, vonHartitzsch, Kendra N, Union, 2:48.38; 3, Hoyt, Regan, Kelley, 3:05.39.
200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union (McGovern, vonHartitzsch, Posey, Vu), 2:03.98; 2, Union B (Tan, Pena Perez, Orrison, Tatum), 2:28.54; 3, Kelley (Nguyen, Ford, Kuehnert, Zimmerman), 2:35.51.
400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Union (Posey, Uerling, McMahon, McGovern), 4:23.68; 2, Kelley (Lane, Andrews, Hoyt, Mink), 4:48.11; 3, Union B (McMahon, Tan, Pena Perez, Villanueva), 5:09.33.
200 SC Meter Medley Relay: 1, Union (McMahon, Vu, Uerling, vonHartitzsch), 2:14.22; 2, Kelley (Lane, Hoyt, Mink, Andrews), 2:23.50; 3, Union B (Kirk, Villanueva, McMahon, Tatum), 2:52.40.
