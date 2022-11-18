QB Kirk Francis tosses 6 TDs as Metro Christian finally beats Cascia Hall, 49-19

Tagg Campbell has a solid explanation for almost getting caught during his 95-yard touchdown dash.

He barely had a chance to catch his breath from his interception.

The No. 2 Metro Christian Patriots beat No. 5 Cascia Hall 49-19 on Friday in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. It was the Patriots’ first win against the Commandos after losing the previous seven matchups.

Campbell, the Patriots’ tailback and defensive back, set up his field-long romp by intercepting senior Cascia Hall quarterback Cooper Lai.

Campbell, who said he was sitting on the slant-and-go route, read the play, jumped and caught the ball at the pinnacle of his leap before crashing down at the 5-yard line. After the Patriots threw an incompletion, Campbell took a handoff and darted for the score, using a stiff arm and just enough speed to escape a diving defender.

With 7:21 left in the second quarter, the score put Metro Christian up 27-0.

“You never know with Tagg,” senior quarterback Kirk Francis said. “There’s been so many times where Tagg finds that little crease and takes it 80, 90 yards. He’s just so special and talented with the ball in his hands.”

It was Metro’s only rushing score. Francis, who completed 20 passes for 354 yards, delivered the other six touchdowns.

“We want to spread a team out like that, we want to distribute it to our playmakers,” Francis said. “We want to let them make plays with the ball and force opponents to guard all 53 and a third (yards) of the field.”

Campbell caught two touchdowns on screen plays. Senior Patriots receiver Breck Nauman, wearing sleeves covering his arms and legs to combat the 30-degree temperatures, hauled in three scores and racked up 209 yards.

Despite the frigid weather, the Patriots’ pass-first system flourished.

“I was a little worried about receivers and Kirk,” coach Jared McCoy said. “It’s just hard as a quarterback to keep your hands warm and stay loose. And he did not have to run a lot tonight, so he probably was not as warm as he’s been some weeks. We had good protection up front.”

The Patriots held Cascia Hall to 152 rushing yards on 39 carries. Lai, who entered the game with more than 1,500 passing yards, was held to 97. He was also intercepted twice.

Campbell said his he knows many Commandos on a first-name basis — a byproduct of just four miles of separation between the schools.

Now, Metro Christian knows what it’s like to beat the Commandos.

“It’s been a long time coming,” McCoy said.

METRO CHRISTIAN 49, CASCIA HALL 19

Cascia Hall;0;6;6;7;--;19

Metro Christian;21;14;7;7;--;49

MC — Nauman 18 pass from Francis (Haveman kick)

MC — Campbell 9 pass from Francis (Haveman kick)

MC — Campbell 15 pass from Francis (Haveman kick)

MC — Campbell 96 run (Haveman kick)

CH — Ward 7 run (kick failed)

MC — Nauman 34 pass from Francis (Haveman kick)

CH — Ward 5 run (pass failed)

MC — Darrington 46 pass from Francis (Haveman kick)

CH — Hicks 10 pass from Lai (Eshelman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — CH 21, MC 19; Rushes-Yards — CH 42-162, MC 19-162; Comp-Att-Int — CH 16-29-2, MC 21-27-0. Passing Yards — CH 123, MC 329. Fumbles-Lost — CH 0-0, MC 0-0. Penalty Yards — CH 1-5, MC 3-45. Total Yards — CH 285, MC 491. Punts-Avg. — CH 3-35.7, MC 3-34.3.