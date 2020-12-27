 Skip to main content
Purchase a 2020 commemorative football poster for Holland Hall

To help celebrate state football championships won by Jenks, Bixby, Wagoner, Holland Hall and Metro Christian, the Tulsa World has built full-color commemorative pages available for purchase.

Page reproductions are printed on high-quality photo paper that is suitable for framing. The size of each page is 12 inches x 21 inches.

Each page has the game story, photo and box score from the game.

Each page is $35.

In Monday's Sports section, check out the Holland Hall commemorative page.

Click here to order your page. All five are available now.

