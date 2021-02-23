Preston Hoang, Sam Duda lead Bishop Kelley boys to third straight 5A swimming state title

“We didn’t have Jack Callan, and people said that he carried the team, but I guess this year without him, we succeeded, first place,” Hoang said.

Hoang also admitted that the weather-forced change in the tapering process in which the swimmers gradually reduce their swimming yardage over the two weeks between the regional and state meets made it more difficult. And the triumph even better.

“It was definitely tougher,” Hoang said. “Without two weeks of swimming, and only like two days of practice, this year was really hard to get back. I just felt like I had to keep going through the pain and just keep swimming.”

With 13 swimmers in A heat finals (which guarantees at least 11 points each), the Comets maximized their chances to score points with 10 top-five finishers, including two individual state champions and victories in the two relays they participated in.

In addition to Hoang’s performances, Sam Duda won the 500 free (by 18 seconds) and finished second in the 200 free, Preston’s brother Tyler Hoang was second in both the 200 IM (by just .013 seconds to OKC Heritage Hall’s Owen Flynn) and the 100 butterfly, and Ian Wilson placed second in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 free.