Preston Hoang, Sam Duda lead Bishop Kelley boys to third straight 5A swimming state title

EDMOND -- With their superstar leader graduated from last year's team and a difficult season that included meet cancellations, COVID-related quarantining and two recent weeks of frigid weather that hindered the usual tapering procedure, this one felt pretty sweet for the Bishop Kelley Comets boys’ swim team.
Even with their 200-yard medley relay squad disqualified in Monday’s preliminaries, Bishop Kelley overwhelmed the competition with both elite-level swimming and superior depth to claim its third straight Class 5A state championship Tuesday at the Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.
The margin of victory might not have been as big as last year, but it was still pretty comfortable, as Kelley amassed 332 points, well ahead of runner-up Midwest City Carl Albert’s 255.5. Altus, the West Regional champion, finished third with 236.
In the end, the Kelley DQ didn’t matter much, because each of the top teams were impacted by disqualifications. Midwest City Carl Albert did not participate in the 200-yard medley relay either, because they were DQ’d during the West Regional on Feb. 5. And then Altus had both its 200-yard freestyle and 400 freestyle relays disqualified Tuesday, costing it about 60 points and the runners-up plaque.
But for Kelley, Preston Hoang, who won the 100 free and finished second in the 100 breaststroke, acknowledged that the team felt like it had something to prove, and that motivated them.
“We didn’t have Jack Callan, and people said that he carried the team, but I guess this year without him, we succeeded, first place,” Hoang said.
Hoang also admitted that the weather-forced change in the tapering process in which the swimmers gradually reduce their swimming yardage over the two weeks between the regional and state meets made it more difficult. And the triumph even better.
“It was definitely tougher,” Hoang said. “Without two weeks of swimming, and only like two days of practice, this year was really hard to get back. I just felt like I had to keep going through the pain and just keep swimming.”
With 13 swimmers in A heat finals (which guarantees at least 11 points each), the Comets maximized their chances to score points with 10 top-five finishers, including two individual state champions and victories in the two relays they participated in.
In addition to Hoang’s performances, Sam Duda won the 500 free (by 18 seconds) and finished second in the 200 free, Preston’s brother Tyler Hoang was second in both the 200 IM (by just .013 seconds to OKC Heritage Hall’s Owen Flynn) and the 100 butterfly, and Ian Wilson placed second in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 free.
Also important to Kelley’s triumph was that they had nine swimmers in the lower-scoring B heats that also contributed points, with four swimmers placing ninth or 10th (Jacob Philbeck ninth in the 50 free, Aiden Gilcrest ninth and Riley Montross 10th in the 100 butterfly, and Riley Denis 10th in the 500 free).
“In all our B finals, our kids did better than expected,” Comets coach Ellen Glasgow said. “We had kids that I didn’t think were qualifying for state that got second in a B final, and that made the difference for us. I’m so proud of those kids. They stepped up and did exactly what they needed to do.”
By comparison, MWC Carl Albert, the West Regional runner-up, had 11 A heat competitors, including seven top-five finishes, with wins by Kaleb Putman in both the 200 free and 100 backstroke, and eight in B heats. Altus had eight A heat finalists, including four top-fivers, with Kaleb Shive prevailing in both the 50 free and 100 butterfly, and 15 in B heats.
Fort Gibson, the East Regional runners-up, finished fourth with 142 points. For a team that placed a distant eighth last year, it was a significant accomplishment.
The Tigers, who also had their 200 medley relay disqualified during preliminaries Monday, had four swimmers competing in A heat finals and five in B heats. Dalton Ross had Fort Gibson’s best individual finish, fourth in the 100 backstroke.
“I am ecstatic, fourth is so great,” first-year coach Leslie White said. “It’s been a crazy meet with a lot of DQs in different places. I couldn’t be happier.”
In addition to claiming the 200 IM individual title, OKC Heritage Hall’s Flynn also won the 100 breaststroke.
Final results
Team standings: 1. Bishop Kelley, 332; 2. Midwest City Carl Albert, 255.5; 3. Altus, 236; 4. Fort Gibson, 142; 5. Duncan, 131; 6. OKC McGuinness, 103; 7. Marlow, 101; 8. OKC Mount St. Mary, 97.5; 9. Lawton MacArthur, 90; 10. Harrah, 62; 11. Oologah, 58; 12. Guymon, 55; 13. Elgin, 46; 14. Bethany, 41; 15. OKC Heritage Hall, 40; 16. Adair, 34; 17. Memorial, 31; 18. Cascia Hall, 29; T19. Holland Hall 27; T19. Oklahoma Bible, 27; 21. Lone Grove, 10; 22. Chickasha, 8; 23. Ada, 1.
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Altus, 1:43.85; 2. Duncan, 1:51.83; 3. Marlow, 1:54.00; 4. Bethany, 1:59.07; 5. OKC Mount St. Mary, 2:01.20; 6. Oologah, 2:09.52; 7. Harrah, 2:13.34; -- OKC McGuinness, DQ; 9. Elgin, 2:16.10.
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Kaleb Putman, Midwest City Carl Albert, 1:43.03; 2. Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, 1:46.70; 3. Karsten Terrell, Marlow, 1:51.01; 4. Owen Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:58.63; 5. Vance Raymer, MWC Carl Albert, 2:01.09; 6. Mayson Thiebaud, Duncan, 2:02.92; 7. Luke Finch, Altus, 2:05.70; 8. Dylan Garcia, MWC Carl Albert, 2:06.01; 9. Scotty Strickland, Lawton MacArthur, 2:02.87; 10. George Socha, Altus, 2:04.49; 11. Nick Duncan, Altus, 2:07.23; 12. Jacob Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 2:08.10; 13. Ben Watts, Fort Gibson, 2:10.38; 14. Tuck Elliott, Altus, 2:11.44; 15. Garrett Eubanks, MWC Carl Albert, 2:15.13; 16. Henry Ison, OKC McGuinness, 2:18.85.
200 Yard IM: 1. Owen Flynn, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:59.91; 2. Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 2:00.04; 3. Canyon Bain, Altus, 2:05.54; 4. Clifford Helgason, Memorial, 2:09.33; 5. Keegan Lassiter, OKC Mount St. Mary, 2:09.98; 6. Colin Martin, Fort Gibson, 2:10.62; 7. John Pethoud, Oklahoma Bible, 2:14.00; 8. Jack Flosi, Midwest City Carl Albert, 2:14.98; 9. Ryan Serbia, Lawton MacArthur, 2:09.68; 10. Aiden Kille, Altus, 2:16.35; 11. Brian Lam, MWC Carl Albert, 2:17.03; 12. Brodey Massad, Fort Gibson, 2:18.94; 13. Santiago Hernandez, OKC McGuinness, 2:19.71; 14. Joey Priest, Bishop Kelley, 2:20.39; 15. David Hernandez, OKC McGuinness, 2:21.10; 16. Max Bunnag, OKC McGuinness, 2:26.72.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Kaleb Shive, Altus, 21.47; 2. Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 21.68; 3. Max Wolfley, MWC Carl Albert, 22.00; 4. Sebastian Molina, Cascia Hall, 22.83; 5. Gage Davoult, Marlow, 22.94; 6. Thomas Mussman, Guymon, 23.18; 7. Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 24.11; 8. Zach Eddy, MWC Carl Albert, 24.42; 9. Jacob Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 24.82; 10. Tucker Long, Lone Grove, 24.97; 11. Gabriel Cornelius, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 25.13; 11. Jackson Bales, MWC Carl Albert, 25.13; 13. Luke Banks, Marlow, 25.48; 14. Lane Smith, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 25.52; 15. Riley Montross, Bishop Kelley, 25.78; -- Ben Martin, Bethany, DQ.
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Kaleb Shive, Altus, 52.69; 2. Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 5.83; 3. Keegan Lassiter, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 56.49; 4. William Schenk, Holland Hall, 57.17; 5. Thomas Mussman, Guymon, 57.23; 6. Michael Leija, Elgin, 1:02.47; 7. Trey Clendennen, Altus, 1:02.56; 8. Garrett Lawrence, Bethany, 1:05.00; 9. Aiden Gilcrest, Bishop Kelley, 1:01.86; 10. Riley Montross, Bishop Kelley, 1:01.87; 11. Luke Banks, Marlow, 1:02.07; 12. Jack Flosi, MWC Carl Albert, 1:02.86; 13. Jacob Riley, Duncan, 1:03.87; 14. Aiden Kille, Altus, 1:04.62; 15. Eli Steele, MWC Carl Albert, 1:06.30; 16. Sergio Martinez, OKC McGuinness, 1:06.95.
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 48.10; 2. Jacob Perryman, Adair, 48.44; 3. Max Wolfley, MWC Carl Albert, 48.79; 4. Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 49.05; 5. Sebastian Molina, Cascia Hall, 50.11; 6. Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson, 50.65; 7. Gage Davoult, Marlow, 51.06; 8. Cogan Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, 51.20; 9. Nicholas Saliba, Lawton MacArthur, 53.70; 10. Gunner Hamon, Altus, 54.65; 11. Zach Eddy, MWC Carl Albert, 55.09; 12. Jacob Moad, OKC McGuinness, 55.47; 13. Taylor Kellison, Altus, 56.27; 14. Gabriel Cornelius, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 59.51; 15. Evan Rutledge, Oklahoma Bible, 59.67; 16. Connor Berry, Ada, 1:00.14.
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, 4:55.20; 2. Karsten Terrell, Marlow, 5:13.71; 3. Ryan Serbia, Lawton MacArthur, 5:23.55; 4. David Hernandez, OKC McGuinness, 5:27.02; 5. Vance Raymer, MWC Carl Albert, 5:38.68; 6. Joey Priest, Bishop Kelley, 5:41.26; 7. Trey Clendennen, Altus, 5:42.45; 8. Luke Finch, Altus, 5:43.73; 9. Tuck Elliott, Altus, 5:57.66; 10. Riley Denis, Bishop Kelley, 6:17.60; 11. Reins Watson, Harrah, 6:17.64; 12. Michael Leija, Elgin, 6:21.59; 13. Lucas Cantero, Duncan, 6:21.69; 14. Jack Kolb, Fort Gibson, 6:23.36; 15. Michael Gilliam, MWC Carl Albert, 6:35.18; 16. Joshua Jenkins, Altus, 6:37.38.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:30.60; 2. MWC Carl Albert, 1:32.11; 3. Fort Gibson, 1:36.45; 4. Lawton MacArthur, 1:39.48; 5. OKC Mt. St. Mary, 1:40.86; 6. Duncan, 1:46.99; -- Altus, DQ; -- Guymon, DQ; 9. OKC McGuinness, 1:43.96; 10. Oologah, 1:50.60; 11. Harrah, 1:51.03; 12. Elgin, 2:00.49; 13. Chickasha, 2:02.70; -- Bethany, DQ.
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Kaleb Putman, MWC Carl Albert, 52.32; 2. Jacob Perryman, Adair, 54.18; 3. Clifford Helgason, Memorial, 58.25; 4. Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson, 59.65; 5. Cogan Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, 1:01.14; 6. Jacob Moad, OKC McGuinness, 1:03.95; 7. Owen Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:04.14; 8. Dylan Garcia, MWC Carl Albert, 1:05.28; 9. Caden Stewart, Duncan, 1:05.39; 10. Nick Duncan, Altus, 1:05.91; 11. Jace Jones, Harrah, 1:08.59; 12. Bryce Wehmeyer, Altus, 1:08.83; 13. Eric Loe, Altus, 1:09.73; 14. Charlie Finch, Altus, 1:11.24; 15. Henry Ison, OKC McGuinness, 1:12.05; 16. Riley Denis, Bishop Kelley, 1:13.38.
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Owen Flynn, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:00.40; 2. Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 1:02.29; 3. Canyon Bain, Altus, 1:02.56; 4. Mayson Thiebaud, Duncan, 1:03.99; 5. Brian Lam, MWC Carl Albert, 1:04.43; 6. John Pethoud, Oklahoma Bible, 1:04.58; 7. William Schenk, Holland Hall, 1:04.74; 8. Max Bunnag, OKC McGuinness, 1:05.69; 9. Gunner Hamon, Altus, 1:05.31; 10. Colin Martin, Fort Gibson, 1:05.97; 11. Brodey Massad, Fort Gibson, 1:06.31; 12. Nicholas Saliba, Lawton MacArthur, 1:07.11; 13. Aiden Gilcrest, Bishop Kelley, 1:08.19; 14. Tucker Long, Lone Grove, 1:08.55; 15. Keegan Kyser, Altus, 1:08.77; 16. Noah Evans, MWC Carl Albert, 1:09.46.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 3:17.62; 2. MWC Carl Albert, 3:25.61; 3. Fort Gibson, 3:46.29; 4. OKC McGuinness, 3:51.61; 5. Guymon, 3:54.54; 6. Duncan, 3:56.81; -- Bethany, DQ; -- Altus, DQ; 9. Oologah, 4:16.42; 10. Harrah, 4:16.85; 11. Lawton MacArthur, 4:44.83.