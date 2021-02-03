Popular Wagoner QB Sawyer Jones heads to UCO

WAGONER -- Sawyer Jones said “bringing home another state championship to Wagoner is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to us playing football.”

Now he’s moving on to the next level. He was one of four Bulldogs who signed Wednesday to play college football at the University of Central Oklahoma.

“We’ve all grown up playing football together, so it’s awesome we can continue playing football together in college,” he said.

The Bulldogs captured their fifth gold ball under head coach Dale Condict with a 42-13 win over Clinton in the 4A final in UCO’s Wantland Stadium on Dec. 12.

Jones capped three years as Wagoner’s starting quarterback by passing for 1,440 yards and 12 TDs, hitting 66% of his passes. He had two TD passes in the 4A championship game, a 42-13 win over Clinton in UCO’s Wantland Stadium on Dec. 12.

“It’s hard to play quarterback here for three years because we have a lot of great athletes,” Bulldogs coach Dale Condict said. “I was tougher on Sawyer than anybody else on the team.”

Condict said he spotted Jones’ potential early and “put him in a pressure career his entire career because he was kind of like my guy.”