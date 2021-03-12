Poindexter helps send Sapulpa to 5A girls championship game

If Temira Poindexter has been in a shooting slump, you couldn’t have told it Friday.
The Sapulpa senior hit three first-quarter 3-pointers and Jaselyn Rossman made another, pacing the No. 1 Chieftains to a lead they never relinquished as they rolled to a 73-55 win over No. 5 El Reno in the Class 5A girls basketball semifinals at Memorial Veterans.
Poindexter scored 28 points, two off her season high, and sophomore Stailee Heard added 21 as the Chieftains improved to 18-3 and advanced to play No. 2 Tahlequah in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mabee Center.
Sapulpa defeated Tahlequah 67-42 in the final of the Skiatook Invitational on Jan. 9 as Poindexter scored 30. But the Tigers (23-2) haven’t lost since. They won a 42-37 nail-biter against No. 3 Piedmont in Friday’s other semifinal.
Tahlequah will be making its third appearance in a final after finishing runner-up for the 6A crown in 1999 and 2001. Sapulpa is seeking a fifth gold ball to go with three state runner-up finishes, but hasn’t appeared in a championship game since 2008.
“(Coach Darlean Calip) walked into the dressing room and said, ‘We’re going to (the state final), and I haven’t said that in a long time,’ so it’s exciting,” Poindexter said.
Calip said Poindexter has been struggling with her outside shooting, but now isn’t the time to quit.
“We told her to keep shooting because we know it’s going to go in eventually,” Calip said. “Plus, we need the 3-ball because we only had one (in Thursday’s first round) and that isn’t good.”
Poindexter went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers in the opening frame and with Rossman’s trey, the Chieftains were off to a 14-5 lead. El Reno (15-6) cut into the margin, but Sapulpa scored the last seven points of the quarter and led 21-9.
From there, the margin seesawed from seven to 18 points for the rest of the way.
“They told me to put more arch on my shots because everything was coming up short,” Poindexter said. “The shots were there, they were just short. So I put more arch on them and they went in.”
She also went inside to power for 12 third-quarter points when it looked like El Reno, led by Ashlyn Evans-Thompson’s 23 points, was never going away.
Sapulpa led 35-19 late in the second quarter, but El Reno cut the margin to 37-30 on a basket by Janae Black-Harmon with 5:20 left in the third quarter. Sapulpa responded by scoring six straight points.
In the closing seconds, Heard grabbed a rebound and pounded her chest with her left fist.
“It’s for heart. We wanted this and we gave it our all,” she said.
Calip said she was excited for the players.
“This is something they set out to do at the start of the year and it’s nice to see them accomplishing it,” she said.
Tahlequah 42, Piedmont 37: Kori Rainwater scored 11 and Faith Springwater added 10 as the Tigers (23-2) qualified to play in a state final for the third time.
“It’s been a tough year with COVID-19 and all the winter weather,” Tahlequah coach David Qualls said. “I’m feeling pretty good right now. We get to play on the last day of the season.”
Tahlequah fell behind early but caught up, and the second half was back and forth. Tatum Havens made two foul shots to put the Tigers ahead 38-37 with 1:06 left and Smalls Goudeau made it 40-37 with two foul shots after a turnover against the Wildcvvats.
Needing a 3-pointer to tie, Delanie Crawford, who helped lead Piedmont to the 2019 gold ball, shot an airball. Lydia McAlvain made two free throws and put the game out of reach.
TAHLEQUAH 42, PIEDMONT 37
Piedmont 9 11 12 5 — 37
Tahlequah 5 13 12 12 — 42
Piedmont (15-6): Delaney Crawford 10, Jillian Crawford 10, Khloe Carr 5, Kaylie Harmon 4, Ella Watkins 4, Paige Blanchard 3, Maddy Lee 1.
Tahlequah (23-2): Kori Rainwater 11, Faith Springwater 10, Lydia McElvain 7, Tatum Havens 5, Lily Couch 4, Smalls Goudeau 4, Lydia McElvain 1.
SAPULPA 73, EL RENO 55
El Reno 9 23 18 14 — 55
Sapulpa 21 35 21 17 — 73
El Reno (15-6): Ashlyn Evans-Thompson 23, Tetona Woods-Blackowl 13, Jaylin Reveles 10, Kenzie Holsted 3, Sierra Sioux 2, Janae Black-Harmon 2, Pauline Black-Harmon 2.
Sapulpa (18-3): Temira Poindexter 28, Stailee Heard 21, Tyla Heard 10, Alexis Lewis 9, Jaselyn Rossman 3, De’Shawnti Thomas 2.