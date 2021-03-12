Poindexter helps send Sapulpa to 5A girls championship game

“We told her to keep shooting because we know it’s going to go in eventually,” Calip said. “Plus, we need the 3-ball because we only had one (in Thursday’s first round) and that isn’t good.”

Poindexter went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers in the opening frame and with Rossman’s trey, the Chieftains were off to a 14-5 lead. El Reno (15-6) cut into the margin, but Sapulpa scored the last seven points of the quarter and led 21-9.

From there, the margin seesawed from seven to 18 points for the rest of the way.

“They told me to put more arch on my shots because everything was coming up short,” Poindexter said. “The shots were there, they were just short. So I put more arch on them and they went in.”

She also went inside to power for 12 third-quarter points when it looked like El Reno, led by Ashlyn Evans-Thompson’s 23 points, was never going away.

Sapulpa led 35-19 late in the second quarter, but El Reno cut the margin to 37-30 on a basket by Janae Black-Harmon with 5:20 left in the third quarter. Sapulpa responded by scoring six straight points.

In the closing seconds, Heard grabbed a rebound and pounded her chest with her left fist.