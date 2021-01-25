 Skip to main content
Player-of-the-week Ben Averitt leads Trojans to Jenks/Union Invitational title

Averitt,Ben.png (copy) (copy)

Jenks' Ben Averitt. COURTESY

 Courtesy

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ben Averitt • Jenks • 6-5 • Jr.

Selected as the Jenks/Union Invitational most valuable player after he produced 59 points and 26 rebounds in three wins to lead the Trojans to their second consecutive title in that event. Had 29 points and 10 rebounds against Class 6A No. 3 Putnam West in the semifinals. For the season, he is averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds.

Watch now: Stephen Kittleman keys short-handed Jenks' win over Santa Fe in Jenks/Union final
Watch now: Stephen Kittleman keys short-handed Jenks' win over Santa Fe in Jenks/Union final

  • Updated

Kittleman also helped Jenks defeat Santa Fe in the 6AI state football final last month. On Saturday, Kittleman scored 12 points as Jenks won despite being without one of its top players, Chase Martin, who had back spasms, and his father and head coach, Clay Martin, who was in Green Bay, where he will be an alternate official for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Packers and Tampa Bay.

