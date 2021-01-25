Player-of-the-week Ben Averitt leads Trojans to Jenks/Union Invitational title

PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ben Averitt • Jenks • 6-5 • Jr.
Selected as the Jenks/Union Invitational most valuable player after he produced 59 points and 26 rebounds in three wins to lead the Trojans to their second consecutive title in that event. Had 29 points and 10 rebounds against Class 6A No. 3 Putnam West in the semifinals. For the season, he is averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
