PBR returns to BOK Center this weekend: Here's what you need to know

The PBR Elite Unleash the Best tour returns to the BOK Center for the 16th year this weekend. It's the first sporting event at the BOK Center since the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament on March 7-8.
COVID precautions will make the fan experience different. However, that won’t affect the performance as the top 35 PBR cowboys will be competing through two rounds of competition over two days.
What you need to know
What: PBR Express Ranches Classic, presented by Bass Pro Shops
Where: BOK Center
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 6:45 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 11, 1:45 p.m.
Tickets: Tickets start at $15. They can be purchased at the BOK Center box office, online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
Online and TV coverage: Both days of the PBR can be viewed on RIDEPASS. The Sunday finale may also be viewed at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
COVID-19 precautions
Here are some COVID-19 safety measures in place at BOK Center this weekend:
In light of the pandemic, the BOK Center and the PBR have protocols in place for this weekends PBR Express Ranches Classic.
• All fans (10 and older) as well as staff and competitors will be required to wear face masks inside the BOK Center, and the policy will be strictly enforced. Face masks will need to be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
• All staff members will be temperature screened prior to entering the BOK Center.
• All PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be required to take a COVID-19 medical test prior to traveling to Tulsa. They will also be subject to additional tests at anytime including daily temperature checks prior to entering the BOK Center.
• PBR will only sell up to 30 percent of arena capacity to separate fans.
• All fans will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats. Fans must purchase all tickets in a selected POD group, available in select section groupings of 2,3,4,5,6 and 8 seats.
• Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, dining areas, and the BOK Center box office.
Competitor to watch
Jess Lockwood of Volborg, Montana, has turned in some of his best performances in Tulsa over the past three years. Current ranked fifth, Lockwood is the defending Tulsa champion and also won here in 2017 at the age of 20. He won the PBR World title in 2017 and 2019. He was Rookie of the Year in 2016.
Oklahomans to watch
Ryan Dirteater, Hulbert: Always a fan favorite, the Cherokee Kid’s appearance this year was in doubt until this past Wednesday when he announced he would be competing this weekend. Dirteater, who plans to retire after this season, was injured on Aug. 14. The 31-year-old broke his right collarbone after he bucked off Total Feeds Bushwacked in 7.06 seconds. Undergoing surgery at OU Medical Center, doctors used a plate and six screws to repair the injury.
Brennon Eldred, Sulphur: Currently ranked 16th in the standings, Eldred turned heads in his 2017 rookie season logging five top-10 rides. This year Eldred won on Sept. 19 at Des Moines and finished second July 10 at Shipshewana, Indiana.
Colten Jesse, Konawa: In his fourth season with the PBR, Jesse had a career best second-place finish in 2019 in St. Louis after finishing third the year before in Nashville. In 2020 Jesse broke the ice with three wins coming Feb. 29 in Kansas City, Missouri; June 14 at Las Vegas; and Aug. 7 at Bismarck, North Dakota.
Number to know: 750
The amount, in tons, of dirt that will be hauled into the BOK Center. PBR workers will install a maze of steel paneling totaling the length of six football fields to create the arena and pens for the bulls and it will be done in a 36 hours.
Looking back
Historically, of the past 11 World Champions, seven have won the Tulsa event en route to capturing the coveted gold buckle. Those riders are: Jess Lockwood (2019 and 2017); Cooper Davis (2016); J.B. Mauney (2015, 2013); Renato Nunes (2010); and Kody Lostroh (2009).
Other past winners in Tulsa include: Jose Vitor Leme (2018); Gage Gay (2014); Kody Lostroh (2012); Fabiano Vieira (2011); Justin McBride (2008); Adriano Moraes (2007); Kasey Hayes (2006); and Edgard Oliveira (2005).
How riders earn points: All 35 bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1 and 2. Following Round 2 on Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 15 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.
