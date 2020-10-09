PBR returns to BOK Center this weekend: Here's what you need to know

Jess Lockwood of Volborg, Montana, has turned in some of his best performances in Tulsa over the past three years. Current ranked fifth, Lockwood is the defending Tulsa champion and also won here in 2017 at the age of 20. He won the PBR World title in 2017 and 2019. He was Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Oklahomans to watch

Ryan Dirteater, Hulbert: Always a fan favorite, the Cherokee Kid’s appearance this year was in doubt until this past Wednesday when he announced he would be competing this weekend. Dirteater, who plans to retire after this season, was injured on Aug. 14. The 31-year-old broke his right collarbone after he bucked off Total Feeds Bushwacked in 7.06 seconds. Undergoing surgery at OU Medical Center, doctors used a plate and six screws to repair the injury.

Brennon Eldred, Sulphur: Currently ranked 16th in the standings, Eldred turned heads in his 2017 rookie season logging five top-10 rides. This year Eldred won on Sept. 19 at Des Moines and finished second July 10 at Shipshewana, Indiana.