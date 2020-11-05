Pawhuska footballers going for first undefeated regular season

Pawhuska's football team could make history Friday night and members of Huskies' 1960 team plan to commemorate the moment.

A win over visiting Ketchum would give the Class A No. 1 Huskies a 10-0 record and cap what many believe would be the first perfect regular season in school history.

"We've had some good teams, but never one that went undefeated, as far as we know," Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said.

The 1960 team went 9-2-1, won the Verdigris Valley Conference and reached the Class A semifinals. Team members found a commemorative ball they signed at the time and will present it to the Huskies on Friday night.

Players from the 1960 squad included Chuck Drummond, grandfather of current starting quarterback Bryce Drummond, and Jim Reed, uncle of current sophomore linebacker John Reed.

Bryce Drummond probably will go over 8,000 career passing yards against Ketchum and Reed has 11 tackles of loss.

Hennesy said it's altogether likely that any number of others from the 1960 team could have ties to the current Huskies.

Others signing the ball included Connie Blacknol, Wempsey Gilkey, Robert Harris, Buddy Malone, Bill Moody, Larry Quinalty, Jimmy Rector, Jim Redwine, Roland Ross, Kerry Templeton and David Williams.

