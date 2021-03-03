Pairings for area basketball tournaments that start Thursday in 6A-2A

Class 6A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Edmond North vs. Midwest City (Edmond Santa)

Union vs. Bixby (Union)

Norman vs. Putnam North (Norman)

Choctaw vs. Mustang (Mustang)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Edmond Memorial vs. Sand Springs (Edmond Santa Fe)

Stillwater vs. Muskogee (Union)

Yukon vs. Edmond Deer Creek (Norman)

Moore vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Mustang)

Class 6A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET