Pairings for area basketball tournaments that start Thursday in 6A-2A

Class 6A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Edmond North vs. Midwest City (Edmond Santa)
Union vs. Bixby (Union)
Norman vs. Putnam North (Norman)
Choctaw vs. Mustang (Mustang)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Edmond Memorial vs. Sand Springs (Edmond Santa Fe)
Stillwater vs. Muskogee (Union)
Yukon vs. Edmond Deer Creek (Norman)
Moore vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Mustang)
Class 6A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Broken Arrow vs. Del City (Del City)
Owasso vs. Norman North (Owasso)
Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Edmond Memorial)
Putnam North vs. Edmond North (Edmond Santa Fe)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for a berth in the state tournament.
Muskogee vs. Midwest City (Del City)
Union vs. Sand Springs (Owasso)
Mustang vs. Moore (Edmond Memorial)
OKC Northwest vs. Choctaw (Edmond Santa Fe)
Class 5A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Sapulpa vs. Bishop McGuinness (Sapulpa)
Tahlequah vs. El Reno (Tahlequah)
Piedmont vs. Shawnee (Piedmont)
Carl Albert vs. Lawton MacArthur (Carl Albert)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 8 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Will Rogers vs. Bishop Kelley (Sapulpa)
Coweta vs. McAlester (Tahlequah)
Noble vs. Altus (Piedmont)
Duncan vs. Ardmore (Carl Albert)
Class 5A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Memorial vs. Will Rogers (Memorial)
Bishop Kelley vs. Sapulpa (Bishop Kelley)
Lawton MacArthur vs. El Reno (MacArthur)
Coweta vs. Carl Albert (Carl Albert)
Losers Bracket
All games at 8 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for a berth in the state tournament.
Edison vs. Tahlequah (Memorial)
Shawnee vs. Bishop McGuinness (Bishop Kelley)
Glenpool vs. Ardmore (MacArthur)
Noble vs. OKC Southeast (Carl Albert)
Class 4A
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Enid
GIRLS: Weatherford vs. Holland Hall
BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Holland Hall
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Classen SAS vs. Grove
BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Webster
At Shawnee
GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Anadarko
BOYS: Heritage Hall vs.Mt. St. Mary
At Checotah
GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Verdigris
BOYS: Blanchard vs. Victory Christian
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Enid
GIRLS: Kingfisher vs. Perkins-Tryon, 1 p.m.; Clinton vs. Harding Charter, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Weatherford vs. OKC Marshall, 3 p.m.; Clinton vs. Newcastle, 8 p.m.
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Cleveland vs. Locust Grove, 1 p.m.; Muldrow vs. Vinita, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Muldrow vs. Grove, 3 p.m.; Cleveland vs. Stilwell, 8 p.m.
At Shawnee
GIRLS: Bridge Creek vs. Cache, 1 p.m.; Byng vs. Tecumseh, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Fort Gibson vs. Cache, 3 p.m.; Bethany vs. Anadarko, 8 p.m.
At Checotah
GIRLS: Blanchard vs. Broken Bow, 1 p.m.; Ada vs. Inola, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Tuttle vs. Wagoner, 3 p.m.; McLain vs. Verdigris, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Hennessey
GIRLS: Chisholm vs. Kellyville
BOYS: Crossings Christian vs. Metro Christian
At Verdigris
GIRLS: Lincoln Christian vs. Valliant
BOYS: Eufaula vs. Adair
At Ada
GIRLS: Jones vs. Kingston
BOYS: Marlow vs. Community Christian
At Henryetta
GIRLS: Roland vs. Hugo
BOYS: Beggs vs. Hugo
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Hennessey
GIRLS: Chandler vs. Prague, 1 p.m.; Perry vs. Metro Christian, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Alva vs. Cascia Hall, 3 p.m.; Okla. Christian School vs. Star Spencer, 8 p.m.
At Verdigris
GIRLS: OKC Millwood vs. Newkirk, 1 p.m.; Kiefer vs. Adair, 6 p.m.
BOYS: OKC Millwood vs. Westville, 3 p.m.; Rejoice Christian vs. Valliant, 8 p.m.
At Ada
GIRLS: Marlow vs. Davis, 1 p.m.; Washington vs. Community Christian, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Christian Heritage vs. Lindsay, 3 p.m.; Jones vs. Kingston, 8 p.m.
At Henryetta
GIRLS: Sperry vs. Morris, 1 p.m.; Idabel vs. Keys, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Roland vs. Spiro, 3 p.m.; Tishomingo vs. Keys, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Hooker vs. Amber-Pocasset
BOYS: Hooker vs. Hennessey
At Fort Gibson
GIRLS: Dale vs. Pocola
BOYS: Dale vs. Okla. Union
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Latta vs. Silo
BOYS: Cashion vs. Mangum
At Seminole
GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Howe
BOYS: Pawnee vs. Howe
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Luther vs. Mounds, 1 p.m.; Watonga vs. Stroud, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Morrison vs. Amber-Pocasset, 3 p.m.; Fairview vs. Boone-Apache, 8 p.m.
At Fort Gibson
GIRLS: Fairland vs. Chelsea, 1 p.m.; Preston vs. Okla. Union, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Pawhuska vs. Hulbert, 3 p.m.; Chouteau vs. Nowata, 8 p.m.
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Cashion vs. Minco, 1 p.m.; Stratford vs. Merritt, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Wewoka vs. Minco, 3 p.m.; Stratford vs. Hobart, 8 p.m.
At Seminole
GIRLS: Okla. Christian Academy vs. Oktaha, 1 p.m.; Canadian vs. Warner, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Okemah vs. Oktaha, 3 p.m.; Okla. Christian Academy vs. Sallisaw Central, 8 p.m.