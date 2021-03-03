 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pairings for area basketball tournaments that start Thursday in 6A-2A
High school area basketball tournament schedule

Pairings for area basketball tournaments that start Thursday in 6A-2A

{{featured_button_text}}
Owasso basketball

Owasso’s BJ Armstrong looks to shoot against Sand Springs in a Class 6A area tournament game last year. Owasso will be the site of an area tournament this year that also will include Sand Springs, Norman North and Union. 

 Tulsa World file

Class 6A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Edmond North vs. Midwest City (Edmond Santa)

Union vs. Bixby (Union)

Norman vs. Putnam North (Norman)

Choctaw vs. Mustang (Mustang)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Edmond Memorial vs. Sand Springs (Edmond Santa Fe)

Stillwater vs. Muskogee (Union)

Yukon vs. Edmond Deer Creek (Norman)

Moore vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Mustang)

Class 6A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Broken Arrow vs. Del City (Del City)

Owasso vs. Norman North (Owasso)

Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Edmond Memorial)

Putnam North vs. Edmond North (Edmond Santa Fe)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for a berth in the state tournament.

Muskogee vs. Midwest City (Del City)

Union vs. Sand Springs (Owasso)

Mustang vs. Moore (Edmond Memorial)

OKC Northwest vs. Choctaw (Edmond Santa Fe)

Class 5A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Sapulpa vs. Bishop McGuinness (Sapulpa)

Tahlequah vs. El Reno (Tahlequah)

Piedmont vs. Shawnee (Piedmont)

Carl Albert vs. Lawton MacArthur (Carl Albert)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 8 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Will Rogers vs. Bishop Kelley (Sapulpa)

Coweta vs. McAlester (Tahlequah)

Noble vs. Altus (Piedmont)

Duncan vs. Ardmore (Carl Albert)

Class 5A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Memorial vs. Will Rogers (Memorial)

Bishop Kelley vs. Sapulpa (Bishop Kelley)

Lawton MacArthur vs. El Reno (MacArthur)

Coweta vs. Carl Albert (Carl Albert)

Losers Bracket

All games at 8 p.m. Friday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday at site in parentheses for a berth in the state tournament.

Edison vs. Tahlequah (Memorial)

Shawnee vs. Bishop McGuinness (Bishop Kelley)

Glenpool vs. Ardmore (MacArthur)

Noble vs. OKC Southeast (Carl Albert)

Class 4A

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Enid

GIRLS: Weatherford vs. Holland Hall

BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Holland Hall

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Classen SAS vs. Grove

BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Webster

At Shawnee

GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Anadarko

BOYS: Heritage Hall vs.Mt. St. Mary

At Checotah

GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Verdigris

BOYS: Blanchard vs. Victory Christian

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Enid

GIRLS: Kingfisher vs. Perkins-Tryon, 1 p.m.; Clinton vs. Harding Charter, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Weatherford vs. OKC Marshall, 3 p.m.; Clinton vs. Newcastle, 8 p.m.

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Cleveland vs. Locust Grove, 1 p.m.; Muldrow vs. Vinita, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Muldrow vs. Grove, 3 p.m.; Cleveland vs. Stilwell, 8 p.m.

At Shawnee

GIRLS: Bridge Creek vs. Cache, 1 p.m.; Byng vs. Tecumseh, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Fort Gibson vs. Cache, 3 p.m.; Bethany vs. Anadarko, 8 p.m.

At Checotah

GIRLS: Blanchard vs. Broken Bow, 1 p.m.; Ada vs. Inola, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Tuttle vs. Wagoner, 3 p.m.; McLain vs. Verdigris, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Hennessey

GIRLS: Chisholm vs. Kellyville

BOYS: Crossings Christian vs. Metro Christian

At Verdigris

GIRLS: Lincoln Christian vs. Valliant

BOYS: Eufaula vs. Adair

At Ada

GIRLS: Jones vs. Kingston

BOYS: Marlow vs. Community Christian

At Henryetta

GIRLS: Roland vs. Hugo

BOYS: Beggs vs. Hugo

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Hennessey

GIRLS: Chandler vs. Prague, 1 p.m.; Perry vs. Metro Christian, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Alva vs. Cascia Hall, 3 p.m.; Okla. Christian School vs. Star Spencer, 8 p.m.

At Verdigris

GIRLS: OKC Millwood vs. Newkirk, 1 p.m.; Kiefer vs. Adair, 6 p.m.

BOYS: OKC Millwood vs. Westville, 3 p.m.; Rejoice Christian vs. Valliant, 8 p.m.

At Ada

GIRLS: Marlow vs. Davis, 1 p.m.; Washington vs. Community Christian, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Christian Heritage vs. Lindsay, 3 p.m.; Jones vs. Kingston, 8 p.m.

At Henryetta

GIRLS: Sperry vs. Morris, 1 p.m.; Idabel vs. Keys, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Roland vs. Spiro, 3 p.m.; Tishomingo vs. Keys, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Hooker vs. Amber-Pocasset

BOYS: Hooker vs. Hennessey

At Fort Gibson

GIRLS: Dale vs. Pocola

BOYS: Dale vs. Okla. Union

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Latta vs. Silo

BOYS: Cashion vs. Mangum

At Seminole

GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Howe

BOYS: Pawnee vs. Howe

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Luther vs. Mounds, 1 p.m.; Watonga vs. Stroud, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Morrison vs. Amber-Pocasset, 3 p.m.; Fairview vs. Boone-Apache, 8 p.m.

At Fort Gibson

GIRLS: Fairland vs. Chelsea, 1 p.m.; Preston vs. Okla. Union, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Pawhuska vs. Hulbert, 3 p.m.; Chouteau vs. Nowata, 8 p.m.

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Cashion vs. Minco, 1 p.m.; Stratford vs. Merritt, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Wewoka vs. Minco, 3 p.m.; Stratford vs. Hobart, 8 p.m.

At Seminole

GIRLS: Okla. Christian Academy vs. Oktaha, 1 p.m.; Canadian vs. Warner, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Okemah vs. Oktaha, 3 p.m.; Okla. Christian Academy vs. Sallisaw Central, 8 p.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Emig and Haisten: On Brandon Weeden, Baker Mayfield, Landry Jones and other top QBs of the 2000s

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News