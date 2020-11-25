 Skip to main content
Owasso's Gage Laney wanting to build on interception record

Owasso vs. Edmond North (copy)

Owasso's Gage Laney reacts after intercepting a pass in a win over Edmond North on Oct. 9. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD

 MIKE SIMONS

Owasso free safety Gage Laney is sitting on a huge number and he’d like to make it even larger.

Laney holds the school record for interceptions in a season with 11. He also holds the career record with 19.

He wants to combine the records as the No. 1 Rams prepare to play No. 2 Jenks in a 6A Division I semifinal game, 7 p.m. Friday at Broken Arrow.

“I’d like to end the season breaking the career record in one year,” he said.

Brent Goins, a 1986 Rams defensive back, held the previous career record with 13. Laney would need three more to finish 2020 with 14.

Laney had three interceptions in a 34-14 win over Union on Sept. 25 to reach 14 for his career and has five more since.

Coach Bill Blankenship said the idea of 11 in one season is almost impossible to comprehend.

"I've never been around anything like that," said Blankenship, who has coached off and on for 38 years.

Friday’s semifinal is a rematch of last year’s 6A Division I championship game, won by the Rams 14-6 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

The winner advances to play Union or Edmond Santa Fe in this year’s final, 1 p.m., Dec. 5 at UCO.

Laney said he’s dreamed of clinching the state final with an interception n the end zone — with a little help from his friends.

“I see (linebackers) Emaud Triplett and Brenden Dye blitzing through the A-gap and smoking the quarterback and he just throws it up in the air and I catch it and that’s the game,” he said.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

