Owasso's Gage Laney wanting to build on interception record

Owasso free safety Gage Laney is sitting on a huge number and he’d like to make it even larger.

Laney holds the school record for interceptions in a season with 11. He also holds the career record with 19.

He wants to combine the records as the No. 1 Rams prepare to play No. 2 Jenks in a 6A Division I semifinal game, 7 p.m. Friday at Broken Arrow.

“I’d like to end the season breaking the career record in one year,” he said.

Brent Goins, a 1986 Rams defensive back, held the previous career record with 13. Laney would need three more to finish 2020 with 14.

Laney had three interceptions in a 34-14 win over Union on Sept. 25 to reach 14 for his career and has five more since.

Coach Bill Blankenship said the idea of 11 in one season is almost impossible to comprehend.

"I've never been around anything like that," said Blankenship, who has coached off and on for 38 years.

Friday’s semifinal is a rematch of last year’s 6A Division I championship game, won by the Rams 14-6 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.