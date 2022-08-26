Owasso's Cole Adams likely out for regular season after injury versus Bixby

Because of a shoulder injury, Owasso senior wide receiver Cole Adams is expected to be sidelined for at least the rest of the regular season.

Mike Adams confirmed to the Tulsa World that his son — an elite playmaker and an Alabama recruit — will require a Monday surgery.

During Owasso’s season-opening loss to Bixby — 49-14 at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium on Thursday — a crowd of 21,500 saw a dazzling performance by Cole Adams. Through two periods, he totaled seven catches for 132 yards.

After making a catch during the first period, Adams took a shot directly on his left shoulder. He spun free for extra yardage and was able to finish the half, but the injury resulted from that early collision.

“It was a clean hit, right on top of the shoulder,” Mike Adams said. “I didn’t know the nature of the (issue) until halftime.”

In the locker room, Mike Adams explained, “Cole was getting an IV because he was so dehydrated. On the last play of the first half, he came up limping. I thought he rolled an ankle or something, but it wasn’t that. He was cramping. He was hopping around on one foot because his calf had cramped up so bad.”

As Cole Adams was treated for dehydration, there was an examination of his shoulder and the determination that he would not return to the game.

“I talked to the Alabama coaches today. Everybody’s good,” Mike Adams said. “It’s been a tough day for all of us. Cole’s twin brother (Owasso defensive back Jake Adams) took it really hard, too.

“We’ll take care of it Monday morning. We’ve got surgery Monday morning. It’s a three- to four-month recovery.”

When asked whether it might be possible for Cole Adams to be involved in November postseason play, Mike Adams replied, “I think there’s a slight possibility, but we have to be (cautious) about everything. Right now, we’re just focused on Monday morning and seeing what happens.

“Cole is going to rehab it like crazy and get stronger. He wants to be part of the (weekly) game plan. He wants to learn how to break down film from the coaches.”

On June 29, after having also made official visits to OU and Arkansas, Cole Adams announced his commitment to the Alabama program. Also an accomplished track athlete, he has been a difference-maker for the Rams’ football program since his freshman year.

Adams’ career numbers include 112 catches for 2,147 yards and 21 touchdowns. His run-game production amounts to 548 yards and seven TDs.

As a junior last season, Adams scored three times on kickoff returns and twice on punt returns. During a Class 6AI quarterfinal loss at Broken Arrow last season, he had 282 all-purpose yards with three TDs (two of which were scored on kickoff returns).

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Adams was the No. 1 player on the Tulsa World’s All-World Preseason Top 10 list. Adams was rated ahead of stars like Booker T. Washington’s Micah Tease and Bixby’s Luke Hasz, both of whom are committed to Arkansas.