Owasso's Brennan Phillips on a strikeout surge, first Tulsa World baseball player of the week
Owasso's Brennan Phillips on a strikeout surge, first Tulsa World baseball player of the week

Owasso pitcher Brennan Phillips

Owasso's Brennan Phillips

 Mike Brown

Brennan Phillips * Owasso * LHP/OF * Jr.

Struck out 20 and allowed only two hits in a season-opening win over Jenks and has been virtually unhittable over his first 29 innings. Allowed only two balls hit out of the infield against the Trojans. Struck out 15 in a 5-2 loss to Union and threw his first varsity no-hitter Monday, fanning 14 in a five-inning win over B.T. Washington. Has 72 strikeouts, averaging about 2½ per inning. Has a 4-1 record and 1.45 ERA. Committed to OSU.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

