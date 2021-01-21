Owasso, Kelley, Sand Springs join emergency host Victory Christian as Port City Classic winners

Victory Christian’s Ryan Wakley is very popular this week with his fellow coaches at the Port City Classic.
Between Thursday’s first two games, Owasso’s Brian Montonati said as he greeted Wakley, “You could run for mayor of Tulsa right now.”
For about six hours Wednesday, it appeared the boys tournament would be canceled after Catoosa announced that it could not host the 56th annual event due to COVID protocols shutting down its campus and athletic programs until Feb. 8. But then Wakley and Victory Christian stepped in as emergency hosts.
“With everything going on in the world, this is a great outlet for our kids,” said Wakley, who also is Victory’s athletic director. “We want to be bold, but do things the right way. We hoped to find someone else to take it on, but it fell on our shoulders and we could do it with the help of our administration.”
In Thursday’s games, Class 4A No. 4 Victory defeated 5A No. 18 Tahlequah 62-47, 6A No. 7 Owasso beat 5A No. 12 Claremore 75-39, 6A No. 18 Sand Springs outlasted 5A No. 16 Collinsville 54-45 and Jake Gendron scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead 5A No. 6 Bishop Kelley past 5A No. 10 Edison 66-58.
“It’s definitely a blessing to play this tournament,” Gendron said.
Most of the teams in the tournament have been plagued by game cancellations, and losing three games this weekend would have been a big setback.
“We’re thankful to Coach Wakley and Victory Christian for being willing to host the tournament,” said Montonati, whose team had two games postponed last week. “It’s been a weird situation this year, we’ve been in quarantine three times and we haven’t been able to get in any rhythm.”
Bishop Kelley’s Jordan Nagel also is grateful to have a tournament for his team this week and it’s at a site where the Comets won by four points on Tuesday.
“I can’t thank Coach Wakley enough,” Nagel said. “I said jokingly that if we win the tournament we could be the first team ever besides Victory to go 4-0 here in a week.”
In Friday’s semifinals, Owasso (7-1) will face Victory (9-3) at 7 p.m. and Sand Springs (5-4) meets Bishop Kelley (7-3) at 8:30 p.m. In consolation games, Claremore (5-3) plays Tahlequah (5-7) at 4 p.m. and Collinsville (5-4) faces Edison (6-6) at 5:30 p.m.
Kelley 66, Edison 58: Kelley jumped to an 8-1 lead and was never caught, but Edison made it a one-possession game three times in the fourth quarter, including at 46-45, only to see the Comets immediately answer with 3-pointers — by Michael Bomprezzi, Justin Wormell and Gendron, who made 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch.
“We hit some big shots and Jake had a big fourth quarter,” Nagel said. “Every time you play a Coach Michael Parish team it’s going to be a tough battle.”
Xavier Williams had 15 points and Ian Oates added 14 for the Eagles.
Owasso 75, Claremore 39: Caden Fry scored 15 and Kyler Mann added 14 for Owasso, which jumped to a 22-5 lead against the Zebras, who replaced Catoosa in the tournament.
“When we heard at first the tournament wasn’t going to played it was disappointing, not again,” Fry said. “It’s great to be playing.”
Mann added, “We’re building chemistry and these games are really important.”
Sand Springs 54, Collinsville 45: Marlo Fox scored 17 as he helped the Sandites pull away from the Cardinals in the fourth quarter.
Victory 62, Tahlequah 47: Dre Rodriguez scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half to help ensure the win for the Conquerors. Hayden Smith had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Tahlequah (5-7).
“After the last 24 hours, it was kind of a relief to sit on the sidelines,” Wakley said.
Owasso 75, Claremore 39
Claremore;9;11;14;5;—;39
Owasso;25;14;16;20;—;75
Claremore (5-3): Hartloff 9, Chancellor 6, McHugh 6, Sheryl 6, Seidel 5, Steidley 4, Strickland 2, Hardage 1.
Owasso (7-1): Fry 15, K.Mann 14, Leslie 12, Journee 8, Ellison 7, Potter 7, Clifton 4, Manuel 4.
Victory Christian 62, Tahlequah 47
Tahlequah;8;9;13;17;—;47
Victory;17;6;17;22;—;62
Tahlequah (5-7): Hayden Smith 13, Young 12, Scott 6, Wagers 5, Joice 4, Leathers 4, Hunter Smith 3.
Victory Christian (9-3): Rodriguez 13, Granderson 12, Grundy 8, Mason 8, Udoumoh 8, Hardridge 6, Patton 5, Doctor 2.
Bishop Kelley 66, Edison 58
Edison;11;17;15;15;—;58
Kelley;19;13;14;20;—;66
Edison (6-6): Williams 15, Oates 14, Brandon Spencer 12, Bryce Spencer 9, Overton-Tobie 4, Parish 2, Pearson 2.
Kelley (7-3): Gendron 20, Plaisance 11, Dee 8, Bomprezzi 6, Morrison 6, Wallace 6, Wormell 5, Roy 4.
Sand Springs 54, Collinsville 45
Collinsville;12;11;10;12;—;45
Sand Springs;14;12;12;16;—;54
Collinsville (5-4): McDowell 12, Bouy 8, Scyrkels 8, Dees 6, Hammond 4, Schloman 3, Meacham 3, Morgan 1.
Sand Springs (5-4): Fox 17, Fisher 11, Clark 10, Savage 9, Hawkins 3, Keim 3, Oakley 1.