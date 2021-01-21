Owasso, Kelley, Sand Springs join emergency host Victory Christian as Port City Classic winners

Victory Christian’s Ryan Wakley is very popular this week with his fellow coaches at the Port City Classic.

Between Thursday’s first two games, Owasso’s Brian Montonati said as he greeted Wakley, “You could run for mayor of Tulsa right now.”

For about six hours Wednesday, it appeared the boys tournament would be canceled after Catoosa announced that it could not host the 56th annual event due to COVID protocols shutting down its campus and athletic programs until Feb. 8. But then Wakley and Victory Christian stepped in as emergency hosts.

“With everything going on in the world, this is a great outlet for our kids,” said Wakley, who also is Victory’s athletic director. “We want to be bold, but do things the right way. We hoped to find someone else to take it on, but it fell on our shoulders and we could do it with the help of our administration.”

In Thursday’s games, Class 4A No. 4 Victory defeated 5A No. 18 Tahlequah 62-47, 6A No. 7 Owasso beat 5A No. 12 Claremore 75-39, 6A No. 18 Sand Springs outlasted 5A No. 16 Collinsville 54-45 and Jake Gendron scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead 5A No. 6 Bishop Kelley past 5A No. 10 Edison 66-58.

“It’s definitely a blessing to play this tournament,” Gendron said.