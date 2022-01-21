Owasso falls to Mustang but still advances in dual tournament

OWASSO — Running into the Class 6A defending dual state champion didn’t help, but Owasso still had a pretty good showing in Day 1 of the Owasso Ram Dual Wrestling Tournament on Friday night, placing second in Pool B and advancing to the Gold bracket on Saturday.
Owasso, ranked No. 9 in 6A, gave a valiant effort but eventually dropped the Pool B championship match to No. 3 Mustang, 37-19. But since the top two teams from each pool advance, the Rams still have a chance to win it all on Day 2.
“Mustang’s one of the top teams in the state, dual state champions, but team-wise, we don’t match up perfectly with them,” Owasso coach Mike Ryan acknowledged. “They had a little bit more to bring to the table, but with that being said, we did have some key matches that can carry us through to regionals and state. We had a couple more that we were hoping to flip the tables on. It’s letting us know the level of competition and the level of intensity that we’ll have to compete at later on down the road.
“We’ve had a good season up to this point, we just got to keep that train rolling.”
Earlier, Owasso defeated Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights (Kansas) 42-37 and then earned a forfeit over Lawton, which didn’t participate.
Against Mustang, the Rams earned impressive victories by Lyric Wheeler at 152 pounds, Jordan Williams at 160 and Braxton Bacon at 170 to pull to within 13-12, but Mustang won the next four bouts (two by forfeit, as Owasso didn’t have any wrestlers available for 195 or 220 pounds) to take control.
Bryson Humphries followed with a big 13-1 major decision victory at 106, and brother Jackson Humphries closed the dual with a hard-fought 2-1 win at 113.
Williams’ victory at 160, a 6-3 decision over OU-bound John Wiley, was a much-anticipated bout that might be repeated in the finals at the Class 6A state championship next month. Wiley, who placed second in the 6A state tournament last year, started off with a quick 2-0 lead, but Williams, a three-time Class 5A state champion with Collinsville, rallied to go up 6-2 after the second period before holding on for the win.
“I started off kind of cold, but as the match went, I started to heat up and I got the two take-downs I needed to ice the match,” said Williams, an Oklahoma State signee. “And me holding on in the last seconds of the period, holding him down, riding him, that was a big advantage in the match and made it a little easier than it might have been if I had let him up.”
Bacon’s win over Mustang’s Claude Moates at 170 was noteworthy, too, as he fell behind 3-1 in the second period when the match was stopped for a few minutes after Bacon sustained a bloody cut on top of his head. After he was bandaged up, he bounced back to win 4-3.
“That was big,” Ryan said of Bacon. “I think (Moates) is very tough; he’s really done well this year. We knew that was going to be a very tough match. For (Bacon) to come back after being behind and getting his head cut, to come back and find a way to win, that was big for him. I’m happy for that effort.”
Allen (Texas), which won the Bobby Lyons Invitational Tournament last weekend in Sand Springs, won all three of its matches in the A Pool, No. 5 Bixby went 3-0 in Pool C, and 3A No. 5 Salina won Pool D. Second-place finishers 5A No. 8 Sapulpa, 3A No. 3 Blackwell and the so-called “Mystery Team”, will fill out the eight-team Gold bracket for Saturday.
Bixby rolled over Midwest City Carl Albert 63-6, 5A No. 14 Claremore 56-19, and Blackwell 52-22 to take Pool C without much trouble, as Jace Roller (138 pounds) and Garrett Ritter (285) each won three bouts and Zach Blankenship (132) and Jack Puckett (220) won two matches and a forfeit.
The Spartans look to be one of the favorites to win it all, along with Texas powerhouse Allen. Mustang defeated Bixby 45-22 in the 6A dual state final last year, so that matchup could happen again here.
Claremore didn’t have a great day, also falling 64-15 to Blackwell and 47-30 to MWC Carl Albert to finish fourth in Pool C. The Zebras will wrestle in the Silver bracket Saturday against the other third- and fourth-place teams.
Owasso Rams Dual Tournament
Owasso 42, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights (KS) 37
Mustang 64, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights (KS) 9
MUSTANG 37, OWASSO 19
106: B. Humphries (Owasso) m.d. F. Kurtz, 13-1. 113: J. Humphries (Owasso) dec. Douglas, 2-1. 120: Chastain (Mustang) dec. Z. Wheeler, 4-0. 126: K. Kurtz (Mustang) dec. Eicher, 4-0. 132: Alexander (Owasso) dec. Johnson, 10-3. 138: Jas. Jackson (Mustang) m.d. Sells, 21-9. 145: Brakebill (Mustang) dec. Herbert, 5-0. 152: L. Wheeler (Owasso) dec. Reyes, 8-7. 160: Williams (Owasso) dec. Wiley, 6-3. 170: Bacon (Owasso) dec. Moates, 4-3. 182: Jac. Jackson (Mustang) p. Farkas-Rhea, 1:00. 195: Aynes (Mustang) fft. 220: Gearhart (Mustang) fft. 285: Rowland (Mustang) p. Rich, 4:12.
ALLEN (TX) 70, SAPULPA 6
Sapulpa 53, North DeSoto (TX) 30
Sapulpa 48, Springdale (Ark.) 36
Salina 44, Edmond Deer Creek 34
Salina 45, Mystery Team 22
Salina 40, Goddard (KS) 35
Bixby 63, Midwest City Carl Albert 6
Blackwell 64, Claremore 15
Midwest City Carl Albert 47, Claremore 30
BIXBY 56, CLAREMORE 19
106: Hancock (Claremore) p. Clark, 5:47. 113: Jackson (Claremore) fft. 120: Hausler (Bixby) p. M. Robertson, 0:32. 126: Llanas (Claremore) dec. Turley, 4-3. 132: Blankenship (Bixby) fft. 138: Roller (Bixby) p. Zickefoose, 0:59. 145: Kaiser (Bixby) p. C. Robertson, 1:03. 152: Shultz (Claremore) m.d. Snyder, 21-7. 160: Washington (Bixby) t.f. Embry, 17-2. 170: Lane (Bixby) dec. Braswell, 9-5. 182: H. Puckett (Bixby) p. Cotner, 1:38. 195: Kirk (Bixby) fft. 220: J. Puckett (Bixby) fft. 285: Ritter (Bixby) p. Feliciano, 0:39.
BIXBY 52, BLACKWELL 22
106: Wolfe (Blackwell) p. Clark, 3:03. 113: Godbehere (Blackwell) fft. 120: A. O’Dell (Blackwell) p. Hausler, 1:42. 126: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) p. Murphy, 2:57. 132: Blankenship (Bixby) p. Ailey, 2:58. 138: Roller (Bixby) p. K. O’Dell, 1:05. 145: Kelley (Bixby) p. McDonald, 0:31. 152: Kaiser (Bixby) p. Lusk, 0:25. 160: Snyder (Bixby) p. Osgood, 0:50. 170: Rogers (Bixby) sv-1 Mora, 6-4. 182: H. Puckett (Bixby) fft. 195: Goff (Blackwell) m.d. Kirk, 13-4. 220: J. Puckett (Bixby) tb-1 Looper, 3-1. 285: Ritter (Bixby) m.d. McCleary, 12-0.