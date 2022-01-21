Owasso falls to Mustang but still advances in dual tournament

Bryson Humphries followed with a big 13-1 major decision victory at 106, and brother Jackson Humphries closed the dual with a hard-fought 2-1 win at 113.

Williams’ victory at 160, a 6-3 decision over OU-bound John Wiley, was a much-anticipated bout that might be repeated in the finals at the Class 6A state championship next month. Wiley, who placed second in the 6A state tournament last year, started off with a quick 2-0 lead, but Williams, a three-time Class 5A state champion with Collinsville, rallied to go up 6-2 after the second period before holding on for the win.

“I started off kind of cold, but as the match went, I started to heat up and I got the two take-downs I needed to ice the match,” said Williams, an Oklahoma State signee. “And me holding on in the last seconds of the period, holding him down, riding him, that was a big advantage in the match and made it a little easier than it might have been if I had let him up.”

Bacon’s win over Mustang’s Claude Moates at 170 was noteworthy, too, as he fell behind 3-1 in the second period when the match was stopped for a few minutes after Bacon sustained a bloody cut on top of his head. After he was bandaged up, he bounced back to win 4-3.