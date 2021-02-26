Owasso defeats BTW, Muskogee outlasts Bixby in 6A boys basketball regionals

OWASSO — Owasso’s reward for being the Tulsa area’s top Class 6A team during the regular season was a regional semifinal against the tradition-rich Booker T. Washington Hornets — not the typical playoff opener for a team in the Rams’ position.
Washington, which had been to three consecutive state finals in 2017-19 with a gold ball in ’19 and was the East’s No. 1 seed last year before the 6A tournament was canceled, entered Friday’s game at 2-8, but was competitive in two losses to Owasso.
“Booker T. is one of the most storied programs in the state and the country,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “So for us, when the pairings came out and we saw we were playing Booker T., we were excited to be playing in the playoffs, but it wasn’t what we thought we were going to be doing. Booker T. isn’t a 15 (out of 16) seed team. Booker T. played us tough every time we played them. So to get a win tonight against them was real special.”
The Hornets gave Owasso a battle until the Rams pulled away in the final 13 minutes. Kyler Mann and Aaron Potter scored 16 points each while Caden Fry added 14 to lead the fifth-ranked Rams past the visiting Hornets 71-56.
Owasso (15-2), the East’s No. 2 seed behind Del City, advances to host No. 14 Muskogee (11-4), a 95-87 winner over Bixby, in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Rams and Muskogee split two regular-season games, with Muskogee winning the most recent, 83-76, on Jan. 29 at Owasso.
“We’ve got to play defense,” Montonati said. “The last time they came up here, they shot 80%. It wasn’t one of our better games defensively, but you’ve got to give Muskogee credit. It’s going to be a war, it’s going to be an exciting basketball game. I know our guys are excited to play them. We really want to play Muskogee. I think our guys will be champing at the bit, ready to go.“
In Friday’s playoff opener, Owasso led only 36-32 early in the third quarter before going on a 10-0 run and the Rams weren’t threatened again.
Kam Parker led the Hornets with 16 points and Leo Ruffin added 14.
“We needed to play Owasso, this was the ultimate test,” Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said. “We knew it would show what the character of our team is and what we need to work on. Owasso is physical, tough and athletic. They have everything.
“Caden Fry and Kyle Mann hurt us on the glass. We fell short on the scoreboard, but our team showed character. Leo Ruffin stepped up. My kids fought hard and I’m proud of them. I thought before the season that Owasso was the best team in our league (Frontier Valley). I tip my hat to Owasso and hope they win it all.”
Owasso jumped to a 16-7 lead, but Ruffin made three 3s in an 11-0 run. Ruffin’s fourth 3 gave the Hornets their final lead at 26-23 before the Rams ended the half with an 11-0 run. Fry scored 12 before halftime.
Trenton Ellison opened the second half with a basket for Owasso before the Hornets’ Chase Carpenter sank a pair of 3s, but the Rams followed with the next 10 points and finished the third quarter in control at 58-43.
Neither team had played since Feb. 6 due to weather cancellations.
“I thought we looked really good,” Montonati said. “I thought we played well defensively. Our defense is our battle cry, we’ve got to play really good defense to win and go far in the playoffs.”
Muskogee 95, Bixby 87: JaVontae Campbell scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Roughers (11-4) past the 15th-ranked Spartans (10-6). Xavier Brown added 24 points with six treys for Muskogee. Bixby’s Xavier Glenn scored 40 and Parker Friedrichsen added 31. Glenn scored 28 in the second half.
There were six ties in the fourth quarter before Brown’s reverse layup with 2:42 left gave Muskogee an 80-78 lead it would not relinquish. Campbell was 7-of-8 on free throws in the final 1:31. After Glenn’s 3 with 54 seconds left cut Bixby’s deficit to 88-85, the Spartans came up empty on their next two possessions en route to ending the season with their fifth consecutive loss.
Friedrichsen’s steal and coast-to-coast layup that beat the buzzer gave Bixby a 61-60 lead at the end of the third quarter. That was part of a 17-2 run that gave Bixby its biggest lead at 66-60 before Muskogee answered with a 10-1 run that Friedrichsen ended with a tying 3.
Muskogee led 41-36 at halftime and threatened to break the game open, but Glenn scored Bixby’s first 13 points in the third quarter to keep the Spartans within range. Friedrichsen then got hot with a pair of 3s and 10 points during the rest of the period.
Owasso 71, B.T. Washington 56
Washington 10 16 17 13 — 56
Owasso 16 18 24 13 — 71
Washington (2-9): Parker 16, Ruffin 14, Carpenter 9, Johnson 7, Chambers 4, Boone 3, Jones 3.
Owasso (15-2): Mann 16, Potter 16, Fry 14, Ellison 9, Lewis 9, Armstrong 5, Journee 2.
Muskogee 95, Bixby 87
Bixby;20;16;25;26;—;87
Muskogee;23;18;19;35—;95
Bixby (10-6): Glenn 40, Friedrichsen 31, Hasz 8, Weaver 6, Isham 2.
Muskogee (11-4): JaVontae Campbell 34, X.Brown 24, Jaraun Campbell 15, J.Brown 12, Johns 4, Joseph Campbell 3, M.Payne 3.