Owasso defeats BTW, Muskogee outlasts Bixby in 6A boys basketball regionals

“We’ve got to play defense,” Montonati said. “The last time they came up here, they shot 80%. It wasn’t one of our better games defensively, but you’ve got to give Muskogee credit. It’s going to be a war, it’s going to be an exciting basketball game. I know our guys are excited to play them. We really want to play Muskogee. I think our guys will be champing at the bit, ready to go.“

In Friday’s playoff opener, Owasso led only 36-32 early in the third quarter before going on a 10-0 run and the Rams weren’t threatened again.

Kam Parker led the Hornets with 16 points and Leo Ruffin added 14.

“We needed to play Owasso, this was the ultimate test,” Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said. “We knew it would show what the character of our team is and what we need to work on. Owasso is physical, tough and athletic. They have everything.

“Caden Fry and Kyle Mann hurt us on the glass. We fell short on the scoreboard, but our team showed character. Leo Ruffin stepped up. My kids fought hard and I’m proud of them. I thought before the season that Owasso was the best team in our league (Frontier Valley). I tip my hat to Owasso and hope they win it all.”