Owasso, Broken Arrow look to keep West from dominating 6A boys

CLASS 6A BOYS PREVIEW
When: Thursday-Saturday
Where: Skiatook High School (Thursday-Friday), ORU Mabee Center (Saturday)
Tickets: $5 (per game Thursday-Friday); $7 (Saturday)
2019 champion: Booker T. Washington — finished 2-9 this season and lost to Owasso in a regional opener
2020 champion: None (tournament canceled last year)
Teams
No. 1 Edmond Memorial (15-1): Virginia Tech signee Sean Pedulla, a 6-1 guard, averages 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for coach Shane Cowherd's Bulldogs, whose only loss was against Norman North. They defeated Del City 59-57 on Jan. 9. Other key players include 6-3 junior forward JV Seat (16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds) and 6-1 senior guard Keyshon Spotwood (11.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
No. 2 Del City (19-4): Keyondre Young, a 6-8 Valparaiso signee, leads coach Lenny Hatchett's Eagles as he averages 20 points and 6.4 rebounds. Sherrod Davis, a 6-3 senior, produces 12 points and 5 rebounds. The Eagles have won 13 in a row since losing to Edmond Memorial. Their lineup also includes senior Javeon McCalister, and a pair of sophomores, 6-6 Terry McMorris and 6-9 Brandon Garrison. Del City is a 6A state qualifier for the fifth year in a row.
No. 3 Edmond North (18-5): This will be coach Scott Norris' fourth state trip in seven years — his first three were as Coweta's coach. Dalante Shannon, a 6-2 senior guard, averages 14 points and 3.7 assists. Dylan Warlick, a 6-5 freshman, produces 11.6 points and 8 rebounds. The Huskies lost to Edmond Memorial and Del City, but defeated Norman North.
No. 4 Norman North (18-4): Coach Kellen McCoy's top six players are seniors. Guards Jaylon White and Caelin Hearne each average 15 points. Kayden Carter, a 6-6 forward, averages 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds. Handed Edmond Memorial its only loss, 62-47, on Jan. 8.
No. 5 Owasso (17-3): Kyler Mann, a 6-5 senior forward, leads the Rams, averaging 15.5 points and 11 rebounds. Caden Fry, a 6-7 junior, averages 14 points and 9 rebounds. Other starters are Trenton Ellison (12.2 ppg), EJ Lewis (4.0 ppg) and Bryce Journee (7.0 ppg). A deep bench includes BJ Armstrong (6.4 ppg), who played on two 5A state champions at Memorial, and Aaron Potter (9.1 ppg). The Rams are very comfortable playing at the subsite, having won the Skiatook Invitational in January for the seventh time in the past 10 seasons. Owasso defeated Broken Arrow in the final, 50-46, as well as 60-53 on Feb. 6. If they meet again this week, it would be in the title game.
No. 6 Putnam North (12-3): Josh (16 ppg) and Jeff Nwankwo (14 ppg, 8 rpg), 6-5 senior twins, lead coach Ryan Wagner's Panthers, who have defeated Del City and Edmond North.
No. 10 Broken Arrow (14-7): It's a wide-open tournament, but the Tigers enter this year's event as a long shot with seven losses — a similar situation as when they won their only gold ball in 1997 — current coach Beau Wallace was a starter on that team. Another intangible that could bode well for the Tigers is they are familiar with playing at Skiatook. Anthony Allen, a 6-5 junior forward, and Tyler Pinder, a 6-1 senior guard, are the leading scorers at 14 points per game. Other starters are George McCurdy (9.7 ppg), Jaiell Talley (9.5) and Aaron Johnson (2.8). A deep bench includes Simon Blair, Jared Barnes and Ethan Ellison. The Tigers have an overtime win over Norman North.
No. 13 Edmond Santa Fe (15-7): Coach Troy Lallemand's Wolves have four starters averaging at least 10 points per game, including All-State football receiver Talyn Shettron (10.5) and his brother Tabry (13.3), Colby Onyekuru (14.1) and Michael Reeves (11.4).