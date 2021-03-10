Owasso, Broken Arrow look to keep West from dominating 6A boys

No. 10 Broken Arrow (14-7): It's a wide-open tournament, but the Tigers enter this year's event as a long shot with seven losses — a similar situation as when they won their only gold ball in 1997 — current coach Beau Wallace was a starter on that team. Another intangible that could bode well for the Tigers is they are familiar with playing at Skiatook. Anthony Allen, a 6-5 junior forward, and Tyler Pinder, a 6-1 senior guard, are the leading scorers at 14 points per game. Other starters are George McCurdy (9.7 ppg), Jaiell Talley (9.5) and Aaron Johnson (2.8). A deep bench includes Simon Blair, Jared Barnes and Ethan Ellison. The Tigers have an overtime win over Norman North.