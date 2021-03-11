Owasso, Broken Arrow fall in 6A boys quarterfinals

SKIATOOK — Josh Nwankwo fueled sixth-ranked Putnam City North past fifth-ranked Owasso 53-51 in a hard-fought Class 6A boys state quarterfinal Thursday at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.
The Panthers (13-3) will play second-ranked Del City Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals in Skiatook. The Eagles (20-4) beat No. 13 Edmond Santa Fe 52-36 in the quarterfinals.
In the other quarterfinals, top-ranked Edmond Memorial downed No. 10 Broken Arrow 52-42 while third-ranked Edmond North toppled fourth-ranked Norman North 54-43.
The Bulldogs (16-1) and the Huskies (19-5) face off in the first semifinal Friday at 6 in Skiatook.
Nwankwo finished with a game-high 26 points. Caden Fry, Kyler Mann and Trenton Ellison all had solid efforts for the Rams (17-4).
Fry had a team-high 20 points, Mann registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Ellison finished with 12 points.
The Rams trailed 39-38 after three periods but drew even at 42-42 early in the fourth. The Panthers then got the next six points and stayed ahead from there, but things were still interesting right to the wire.
Fry scored his team’s next six points to cut the deficit to 51-48 with 1:24 remaining. Putnam North then made 1-of-2 at the foul line with 50 seconds left.
Ellison answered as he drained a 3-pointer with 28.4 seconds to play. The Panthers countered as they again made 1-of-2 free throws with 15.8 seconds remaining.
Owasso was called for a charging foul with 8.1 seconds left and Putnam North went back to the foul line three seconds later. The Rams had a chance after both free throws missed, but Fry’s running, straight on 3-point attempt from about 22 feet at the buzzer bounced off the backboard and front rim.
“Putnam North is really talented,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “We are a disappointed group, but I am extremely proud of our effort and fight.”
Owasso led 20-14 after the first quarter, thanks to making 8-of-9 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws in the frame.
Putnam North responded to grab a slim 25-23 halftime lead. Nwankwo provided that edge after he banked in a pair of late 3-pointers.
The Panthers then held their very narrow advantage after three periods. That set the stage for the drama of the final frame.
Mann and Ellison are among five seniors on the Owasso roster. Montonati was pleased with the leadership they provided.
“Our seniors did everything we asked,” he said. “I am even more proud of them off the court. They are great students and role models and will be very successful.”
Edmond Memorial 52, Broken Arrow 42: J.V. Seat and Sean Pedulla finished with 21 and 17 points for the Bulldogs. Tyler Pinder paced the Tigers (14-8) with 21 points.
Broken Arrow trailed 36-26 after three quarters, but kept things close in the final stanza. Pinder’s 3 with 1:56 left cut the deficit to 42-39.
Edmond Memorial answered with four straight points, but the Tigers still hung tough. First, Pinder split a pair of free throws with just over a minute remaining.
Broken Arrow then got a steal and Aaron Johnson converted a putback with 46.3 seconds to play. The Bulldogs, however, got the last six points of the game on free throws.
The Tigers were up 17-14 after the first period, courtesy of Simon Blair’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. Edmond Memorial responded and took a 24-20 advantage at the half.
The Bulldogs extended their lead after three quarters. Broken Arrow continued to battle in the final frame, but came up short.
“I was proud of how they fought,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “It’s hard to get here. This was a really fun group. They were selfless and thought about the team first. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Edmond North 54, Norman North 43: Freshman Dylan Warlick registered a double-double, 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Huskies. Jaylon White and Caelin Hearne finished with 16 and 14 points for the Timberwolves (18-5).
Norman North led 22-18 at the half, but Edmond North reversed its fortunes en route to a 37-31 advantage after three periods. The Huskies were then solid at both ends of the floor in the final stanza.
Del City 52, Edmond Santa Fe 36: Sherrod Davis led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points for the Eagles. Talyn Shettron and Colby Onyekuru finished with nine points apiece for the Wolves (15-8).
Del City led 12-6 after the first quarter, 23-9 at the half, and 31-15 after three periods. The advantage stayed in double figures in the final frame.
PUTNAM CITY NORTH 53, OWASSO 51
Owasso 20 3 15 13—51
Putnam City North 14 11 14 14—53
Owasso (17-4): Fry 20, Mann 15, Ellison 12, Journee 2, Potter 2
Putnam City North (13-3): Josh Nwankwo 26, Johnson 11, Jeff Nwankwo 9, Hunt 4, Tonkumoh 3
EDMOND MEMORIAL 52, BROKEN ARROW 42
Broken Arrow 17 3 6 16—42
Edmond Memorial 14 10 12 16—52
Broken Arrow (14-8): Pinder 21, Allen 6, McCurdy 5, Talley 4, Blair 3, Johnson 2, Barnes 1
Edmond Memorial (16-1): J. Seat 21, Pedulla 17, G. Seat 6, Spotwood 4, Mazza 4
EDMOND NORTH 54, NORMAN NORTH 43
Edmond North 9 9 19 17—54
Norman North 10 12 9 12—43
Edmond North (19-5): Warlick 19, Aghasedo 10, Price 6, Wilson 6, Strong 5, Shannon 4, Walker 2, Cam. Lee 2
Norman North (18-5): White 16, Hearne 14, Carter 4, Yohn 3, Lancaster 3, Walker 2, Horning 1
DEL CITY 52, EDMOND SANTA FE 36
Edmond Santa Fe 6 3 6 21—36
Del City 12 11 8 21—52
Edmond Santa Fe (15-8): Tal. Shettron 9, Onyekuru 9, Reeves 7, Adams 4, Pullium 3, Watkins 2, Vaughn 2
Del City (20-4): Davis 10, Young 9, McMorris 8, Vealy 7, Garrison 6, McCallister 5, Crutchfield 4, Foreman 2, Godwin 1