Owasso, Broken Arrow fall in 6A boys quarterfinals

Ellison answered as he drained a 3-pointer with 28.4 seconds to play. The Panthers countered as they again made 1-of-2 free throws with 15.8 seconds remaining.

Owasso was called for a charging foul with 8.1 seconds left and Putnam North went back to the foul line three seconds later. The Rams had a chance after both free throws missed, but Fry’s running, straight on 3-point attempt from about 22 feet at the buzzer bounced off the backboard and front rim.

“Putnam North is really talented,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “We are a disappointed group, but I am extremely proud of our effort and fight.”

Owasso led 20-14 after the first quarter, thanks to making 8-of-9 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws in the frame.

Putnam North responded to grab a slim 25-23 halftime lead. Nwankwo provided that edge after he banked in a pair of late 3-pointers.

The Panthers then held their very narrow advantage after three periods. That set the stage for the drama of the final frame.

Mann and Ellison are among five seniors on the Owasso roster. Montonati was pleased with the leadership they provided.