Owasso assistant/former Union standout Christian Hood moves to Catoosa as head football coach

In just over a a decade, Christian Hood's football career has taken him from being the Tulsa World's metro player of the year to Catoosa's head coach.
On Monday, Catoosa approved Hood's hiring as head coach. Hood spent 2020 as Owasso's receivers coach.
"Catoosa has great facilities and the administration's commitment to excellence is exciting to me," Hood said Tuesday. "When I was growing up, I remember watching Catoosa make deep playoff runs and we want to do that here again."
Hood, 28, succeeds Jason Medrano, who went 3-14 in two seasons. Catoosa was 0-7 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season that included being outscored 170-0 in the last three games.
Catoosa often was among 4A's top teams during the previous 10 years under Aaron Meier, who was 71-42 with nine playoff berths, including semifinal appearances in 2010 and ‘11. Catoosa was 8-3 in Meier's final season in 2018.
"We are super excited," Catoosa athletic director Courtne St. Clair said. "What stood out for us was his work ethic, his vision and leadership. He has a great background and has worked with great coaches. Catoosa has been blessed with great coaches and we expect him to continue that tradition."
Hood spent one season on Bill Blankenship's staff at Owasso, which went 11-1 and reached the Class 6AI semifinals in 2020. Prior to that, he was on the University of Central Oklahoma's staff for five years after being a starting receiver there for four years. He was UCO's offensive coordinator from 2017-19 and will bring a similar offensive approach to Catoosa. At Owasso, he said he learned from watching Blankenship, who has won six state titles, as well as assistant head coach Brad Calip, who coached Booker T. Washington to a state title in 2017.
"The year at Owasso was super valuable," Hood said. "I had no previous high school coaching experience. I was able to watch how you handle organization and fundraising and everything that goes with running a successful program."
Hood finished his college career as UCO's all-time receptions leader. In 2010, he was the Tulsa World's metro player of the year -- the only one ever selected by both the staff and readers -- and also earned All-State honors. He caught the winning TD pass against Jenks in the final minute of the Class 6A state title game.