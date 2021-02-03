Owasso All-World finalist Gage Laney signs with UCO

OWASSO -- Owasso safety Gage Laney was among the nation's high school leaders with 11 interceptions during the 2020 season.

And last month, he competed as a driver in the Chili Bowl.

Laney also has some bowling talent. During his recruiting visit to the University of Central Oklahoma, he had a fun bowling experience with defensive coordinator Dustin Landry.

"I was 25 down to him going into the ninth frame, but then I got a turkey and won," Laney said.

Laney said the welcome feeling he received from UCO coaches was a big reason he committed to the Broncos, On Wednesday, he made it official with UCO on the first day of the current signing period.

Laney plans to study criminal justice.

"I grew up watching those shows," Laney said. "I always wanted to be a cop or detective."

