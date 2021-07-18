OU commit Jayden Rowe of Union tops All-World DB rankings

Union cornerback Jayden Rowe’s favorite moments from last season came when he went against Oklahoma State receiver commit, Edmond Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron.
It was a potential future Bedlam battle as Rowe is committed to Oklahoma. They met twice — in the Union Preview and in the Class 6AI semifinals.
Union held Santa Fe to three points in the preseason and Shettron, who had 61 catches and 14 touchdowns during the season, was limited by Rowe to two catches for 48 yards in the playoffs.
“When I went against Talyn Shettron, that was real competition,” Rowe said. “He didn’t score against me. He’s really good, he’s the only receiver who gave me competition. He has speed — although he’s not faster than me — he has size. He made me better on the field. I love to go against him. I like competition.”
It was the best going against the best as Shettron is the state’s top receiver and Rowe is the No. 1 defensive back in the Tulsa World’s All-World Preseason Football Rankings that are based on past performance, projected 2021 accomplishments and college potential.
Rowe and 79 other top area players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates for the All-World Preseason Football Contest. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position for the contest. Voting is under way and will continue through 3 p.m. Aug. 10.
The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. You may vote only once per device. Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly voting updates.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich said about Rowe and his all-around talent, “Probably the word that comes out is `perplexing’ — what do you do with a guy like that? That’s the word that comes from college staffs — where does he belong? Is he an outside linebacker, is he a corner? We’ve been thinking that since he was a freshman.
“I’m going to give Coach (Luther) Carr credit, our corners coach when he was a freshman going to be a sophomore, said, `Let me take him and see what I can do.’ I said, `Ok, if we start him at corner, we can move him to safety or outside linebacker if that doesn’t work.’ Here he is, two years later, he’s still playing corner.
“He can do a lot of stuff with his size, he’s gotten bigger but still kept the same speed for us. He had a great junior year and I look forward to him playing that same role this year.”
Rowe, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, helped Union win the 400 relay and finish second in the 800 relay in the 6A track and field state meet in May.
“Track season was real fun,” Rowe said. “Track is the reason why I’m fast. It helps me with my conditioning, speed. Without track I wouldn’t be so serious. I’m doing track in college, too.”
Although Rowe shut down Shettron in the playoffs, Shettron picked off two passes on defense that helped Santa Fe prevail 21-14. If the teams meet again in 2021, they could go against each other on both sides of the ball as Union plans to also give Rowe some playing time as a receiver.
“Playing both sides is going to be fun,” Rowe said. “First day of spring ball I did a little post, lost two people, that was kind of fun, it was, `I kind of like receiver.’ Never played it but it was pretty fun. I want to do anything I can to help us win.”
As a defensive back, Rowe has goals on how he can improve in 2021.
“I want to work on my craft a little more, on my technique,” Rowe said. “I’ve already got the speed and I’m physical enough. I have everything else — speed, size, aggressiveness, so it’s mostly working on technique.”