OU commit Jayden Rowe of Union tops All-World DB rankings

Union coach Kirk Fridrich said about Rowe and his all-around talent, “Probably the word that comes out is `perplexing’ — what do you do with a guy like that? That’s the word that comes from college staffs — where does he belong? Is he an outside linebacker, is he a corner? We’ve been thinking that since he was a freshman.

“I’m going to give Coach (Luther) Carr credit, our corners coach when he was a freshman going to be a sophomore, said, `Let me take him and see what I can do.’ I said, `Ok, if we start him at corner, we can move him to safety or outside linebacker if that doesn’t work.’ Here he is, two years later, he’s still playing corner.

“He can do a lot of stuff with his size, he’s gotten bigger but still kept the same speed for us. He had a great junior year and I look forward to him playing that same role this year.”

Rowe, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, helped Union win the 400 relay and finish second in the 800 relay in the 6A track and field state meet in May.