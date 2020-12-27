OSU's Mike Gundy, Muskogee's Harold Aldridge remember legendary play in 1985

What do Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy and former Muskogee High standout Harold Aldridge have in common?
They are forever linked in one of the most exciting games ever to decide an Oklahoma high school football state championship.
The year was 1985 — 35 years ago this month. Gundy’s Midwest City Bombers and Aldridge’s Roughers met for the large-school (then-Class 5A) title. The venue was Stillwater’s Lewis Field, later renamed Boone Pickens Stadium.
In the final high school game for both players, Midwest City blew a 19-point lead, then drove 71 yards over the final 2½ minutes to pull out a 40-36 triumph and capture the school’s first football state title in 25 years.
In an era when most teams ran the ball and relied on defense and field position, the Bombers and Roughers combined for 889 yards. The combined 76 points were the most scored in a large-school state final up to that time.
Though favored, the Bombers, coached by Dick Evans, felt they had something to prove. They had lost in their previous six finals appearances, falling three times to Booker T. Washington (1967, ’69, ’71) and once each to Nathan Hale (’79), Memorial (’80) and Jenks (’82).
"We really wanted to win," said Gundy, who took time out from bowl preparations to discuss the game with the Tulsa World.
OSU faces the University of Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.
"My mother was in high school in 1960, the last time Midwest City had won a state title, and this was the 25th anniversary," Gundy said. "We wanted to be the first Midwest City team to win the next state title."
The Bombers had never beaten Booker T. Washington and wanted a chance for revenge. But Muskogee had eliminated the Hornets two weeks earlier, using two long second-half drives to pull out a 22-21 quarterfinal win in S.E. Williams Stadium.
A semifinal win over Lawton sent Muskogee, coached by Ron Freeman, into its first state final in 35 years.
“It was exciting to get back to that platform," said quarterback Marcus McVay, who went on to play at the University of Tulsa and now works for AT&T in Muskogee and runs a landscaping business. “In warmups, we all had a really good feeling."
History records that Gundy, subject of a recruiting war between OSU and the University of Oklahoma, went on to start four seasons for the Cowboys and had a record-setting career, playing alongside the likes of Thurman Thomas, Barry Sanders and Hart Lee Dyke.
Before the championship game, he was already regarded as a high school legend, not only for his ability to read defenses and throw the football but also for projecting an aura of invincibility that said nothing could get him down.
“I looked at him the same way I look at Baker Mayfield," said McVay, who also played against Gundy in the All-State game. “He had a lot of fire and moxie about him. When I got to know him, I realized he really was that way. People said this guy’s been calling plays since Pop Warner League and you could see it in him. He was a general on the field.
Gundy threw for 181 yards in the game, had key completions in the winning drive and went on to be the consensus selection for Oklahoma high school player of the year.
But Aldridge, the Roughers’ strong safety, had the game’s most dramatic moment. His 69-yard interception return of a Gundy pass with 2:34 left capped the Roughers’ amazing 22-point rally from a 33-14 deficit to start the fourth quarter, and put them ahead.
“If it wasn’t the biggest play in my high school career, it was definitely the most memorable,” recalled Aldridge, now a therapist under supervision for a Muskogee mental health agency. “It was a big moment for us. We had fought so hard to get back to that point."
Aldridge had already intercepted Gundy once in the game and felt the Bombers had all but abandoned throwing to this side. So he was surprised when they went back in his direction.
"Three plays earlier, they ran a short little out route to the tight end. He fell down and the play didn't work, but I saw perfectly what they were trying to do. I said to myself, `If they try that again, I'm gonna get it," he said.
Sure enough, here was Gundy rolling and throwing to his left again. Aldridge saw the tight end, recognized the play, jumped the route and was off down the sidelline.
"It was just me and end zone," he said. "I had a running start and they weren't gonna catch me. I'd had an interception against Booker T., but I only got about 15 yards before those guys sucked me up good. Midwest City's guys weren't as fast. They weren't gonna catch me," he said.
One person might have been able to. Gundy said he had an angle to cut off Aldridge around the Bombers' 15, but thought better of it.
"I started chasing, but it crossed my mind that if I got him stopped, they'd have a chance to drive in and score and run out the clock. So I decided to let him score. I thought I'd rather have the ball and have my shot," he said.
Muskogee 36, Midwest City 33, 2:34 left. The Roughers needed one stop, but it wasn’t in the cards. Aided by two defensive holding calls and Gundy’s 14-yard screen pass to Bernard Borlabi, who rushed for 221 yards and scored twice in the game, the Bombers moved into scoring range.
Gundy’s 15-yard pass to Joey Witcher was good for a first down at the Muskogee 22. On third down from the 18, he threw to tight end Gary Hackett for a first down at the 6. Three plays later, Greg DeQuasie went over the top of the pile for his fourth TD. DeQuasie had a 60-yard punt return to go with three rushing TDs.
Only 19 seconds remained, but Muskogee wasn’t done. Glen Bell, who rushed for 120 yards in the game and totaled 2,107 in his junior season, raced 23 yards on first down and McVay threw to Charles Thompson for 25 yards to the Bombers’ 25 as time expired.
McVay and Thompson also combined on scoring strikes of 29 and 62 yards and McVay had rushing TDs of 52 and 6 yards.
“If we’d had another minute … ," McVay said. "I feel like that's all we needed."
Afterward, Midwest City coach Dick Evans seemed like the happiest man in Stillwater. The Bombers' coach for 14 seasons, Evans endured three finals losses before capturing the first of two state titles. Midwest City won again in 1988 when Gundy’s younger brother, Cale, was a junior.
“God Almighty, I can’t believe we came back and won this game,” Evans said.
Though greatly disappointed, McVay, Aldridge and the other Rougher seniors felt validated a year later when Freeman, Bell and company went back to the championship game and defeated B.T. Washington 14-12. The Roughers had won previous titles in 1948 and 1950.
“We knew we had a special group of athletes in Muskogee at that time and (the championship) let everybody know our getting there the year before hadn’t been a fluke,” McVay said.
Aldridge said he receives frequent reminders of his big play.
“If you google my name, what usually comes up is something connected to that game,” he said. “I’ve always respected Mike and I’m glad for the success he’s had as a nationally respected coach. It keeps the memories alive."