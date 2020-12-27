OSU's Mike Gundy, Muskogee's Harold Aldridge remember legendary play in 1985

“I looked at him the same way I look at Baker Mayfield," said McVay, who also played against Gundy in the All-State game. “He had a lot of fire and moxie about him. When I got to know him, I realized he really was that way. People said this guy’s been calling plays since Pop Warner League and you could see it in him. He was a general on the field.

Gundy threw for 181 yards in the game, had key completions in the winning drive and went on to be the consensus selection for Oklahoma high school player of the year.

But Aldridge, the Roughers’ strong safety, had the game’s most dramatic moment. His 69-yard interception return of a Gundy pass with 2:34 left capped the Roughers’ amazing 22-point rally from a 33-14 deficit to start the fourth quarter, and put them ahead.

“If it wasn’t the biggest play in my high school career, it was definitely the most memorable,” recalled Aldridge, now a therapist under supervision for a Muskogee mental health agency. “It was a big moment for us. We had fought so hard to get back to that point."

Aldridge had already intercepted Gundy once in the game and felt the Bombers had all but abandoned throwing to this side. So he was surprised when they went back in his direction.