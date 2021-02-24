 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSSAA wrestling: Broken Arrow favored for girls first state team title
Girls State Wrestling Tournament

OSSAA wrestling: Broken Arrow favored for girls first state team title

{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Wrestling Regional

Broken Arrow's Allison Hynes (top) will attempt to defend her title at Thursday's state championship meet.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Girls State Wrestling Tournament

Tickets: $10 (some available at gate or online at okstatefair.com). No OSSAA playoff passes accepted.

When: Thursday (weigh-in at 8:30 a.m.; sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.)

Where: Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena

COVID-19 protocols: Facial coverings or masks are required. Social distancing should be observed. Seating will be designated to meet demands with a capacity of about 2,100.

Defending champion: None

Team to beat: Broken Arrow has three nationally ranked wrestlers hoping to defend their titles in last year’s exhibition state meet (Allison Hynes, 117; Ki’eisha Cathey, 180; Olivia Brown, 215) and has three more wrestlers qualified for the state meet.

Teams to watch: Moore captured the team title in a balanced West regional in which no school win more than one individual crown. Jay finished second to Broken Arrow in the East regional. The Bulldogs are led by Lillian Gough, who won last year’s exhibition title at 136.

Other wrestlers to watch: Wagoner’s nationally ranked Lexi Miller defeated Bethel’s Jordan Blair in last year’s 107-pound final, and they likely will meet again.

Claremore’s nationally ranked Kearanie Johnson defeated Wagoner’s Ashondra Valencia in last year’s 112 final, but they won’t meet again. Valencia moved to Tahlequah in the offseason and won the regional title at 100 while Johnson is now the favorite at 127.

Bixby’s Emma Thompson won last year’s title at 147, but Fort Gibson freshman Peighton Mullins upset her in the regional final, which could make for a spirited rematch.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Haisten and Emig on Bedlam, a $60 million ballpark and Webster's Anthony Pritchard

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News