OSSAA wrestling: Broken Arrow favored for girls first state team title

Girls State Wrestling Tournament
Tickets: $10 (some available at gate or online at okstatefair.com). No OSSAA playoff passes accepted.
When: Thursday (weigh-in at 8:30 a.m.; sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.)
Where: Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena
COVID-19 protocols: Facial coverings or masks are required. Social distancing should be observed. Seating will be designated to meet demands with a capacity of about 2,100.
Defending champion: None
Team to beat: Broken Arrow has three nationally ranked wrestlers hoping to defend their titles in last year’s exhibition state meet (Allison Hynes, 117; Ki’eisha Cathey, 180; Olivia Brown, 215) and has three more wrestlers qualified for the state meet.
Teams to watch: Moore captured the team title in a balanced West regional in which no school win more than one individual crown. Jay finished second to Broken Arrow in the East regional. The Bulldogs are led by Lillian Gough, who won last year’s exhibition title at 136.
Other wrestlers to watch: Wagoner’s nationally ranked Lexi Miller defeated Bethel’s Jordan Blair in last year’s 107-pound final, and they likely will meet again.
Claremore’s nationally ranked Kearanie Johnson defeated Wagoner’s Ashondra Valencia in last year’s 112 final, but they won’t meet again. Valencia moved to Tahlequah in the offseason and won the regional title at 100 while Johnson is now the favorite at 127.
Bixby’s Emma Thompson won last year’s title at 147, but Fort Gibson freshman Peighton Mullins upset her in the regional final, which could make for a spirited rematch.