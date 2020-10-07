 Skip to main content
OSSAA: Winter sports mandates not anticipated as local districts continue to do good job managing safety protocols

OSSAA: Winter sports mandates not anticipated as local districts continue to do good job managing safety protocols

High School Wrestling (copy)

Guthrie's Khaleah Kirk, standing, wrestles Broken Arrow's Allison Hynes in the 118-pound match during the girls wrestling state tournament last winter. While the state is transitioning to sanctioned girls state championships in 2021, girls will be allowed to compete with their schools' boys teams during the regular season because opportunities with full girls teams will be limited, the OSSAA said Wednesday. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

 BRYAN TERRY

Local school districts did a good job of managing coronavirus safety protocols during the first month of fall activities and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association staff sees little need for imposing new mandates for the approaching winter sports seasons.

That was the word Wednesday from executive director David Jackson as the OSSAA’s board of directors held their monthly meeting via Zoom teleconference.

Jackson said he and the OSSAA staff have done a lot of brain-storming about how to handle the upcoming winter sports seasons.

“And we’ve circled back around (to the idea) that the schools have done a great job of managing their (situations) and are doing everything they can to remain safe,” Jackson said.

“Let’s continue to trust the school leadership to manage their local districts without imposing a lot of mandates from this office," he said.

The board worked through a short agenda in about 45 minutes, indicating some return to normalcy after months of tumult brought on by the coronavirus.

But things aren’t normal. Jackson proposed and the board approved an annual operating budget with a $300,000 deficit built in, anticipating lost revenue. Jackson said a budget always involves guesswork and there has been a great deal more in this virus-plauged year.

Football chairman Mike Whaley said canceled football games continue at a consistent rate of 22 to 25 per week, or about 14% of the full schedule.

Against the prospect that most district football cancellations won’t be made up, the board approved in special session last month new protocols for breaking ties in district standings. The new protocols prioritize total district wins (over winning percentage) and average marginal points over total marginal points. Average marginal points are determined by dividing total points by the number of games played.

While the OSSAA is transitioning to sanctioned girls wrestling championships in 2021 and the sport continues to grow, girls still will be allowed to compete for their schools’ boys teams in the regular season because opportunities with full girls teams will be limited, wrestling chairman Todd Goolsby said.

High school football: Week 6's top games include Metro Christian-Beggs; Vian-Cascia Hall; Sand Springs-BTW

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Tags

