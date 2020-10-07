OSSAA: Winter sports mandates not anticipated as local districts continue to do good job managing safety protocols

Local school districts did a good job of managing coronavirus safety protocols during the first month of fall activities and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association staff sees little need for imposing new mandates for the approaching winter sports seasons.

That was the word Wednesday from executive director David Jackson as the OSSAA’s board of directors held their monthly meeting via Zoom teleconference.

Jackson said he and the OSSAA staff have done a lot of brain-storming about how to handle the upcoming winter sports seasons.

“And we’ve circled back around (to the idea) that the schools have done a great job of managing their (situations) and are doing everything they can to remain safe,” Jackson said.

“Let’s continue to trust the school leadership to manage their local districts without imposing a lot of mandates from this office," he said.

The board worked through a short agenda in about 45 minutes, indicating some return to normalcy after months of tumult brought on by the coronavirus.